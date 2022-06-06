×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Desert adventures and camel rides — Inside Mohale Motaung’s UAE vacay

06 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Mohale Motaung shares a glimpse into his UAE getaway.
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Mohale Motaung is catching flights and not feelings after jetting to the United Arab Emirates.

The reality TV star and media personality has been shooting up the trends list every week since the premiere of his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show Living the Dream with Somizi in which Somizi released details of their failed marriage. 

Mohale is living carefree and filling up the stamps in his passport following his trip to Zimbabwe in early May. 

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Mohale flooded his timeline with snaps from his time in the UAE .

Take a look at the pictures below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE during his vacay, Mohale said he was celebrating his Black Door debut and “life and happiness.”

Initially Mohale was set to make a cameo as himself on a show, but the reality TV star and businessman managed to score the role of Mo Jack, a patron at a strip club, in the risqué telenovela set in the high-class world of the Black Door strip club.

“We wanted longevity for the character. If I go in as Mohale then the character can only be for that particular time. For the storyline to continue and the character to grow, we had to move away from Mohale, and it allowed me to show my other sides.

“I had to really step out of my comfort zone because I am a party man, I like the strip club. Mentally and emotionally, I had to prepare myself for that,” he said. 

