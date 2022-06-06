SNAPS | Desert adventures and camel rides — Inside Mohale Motaung’s UAE vacay

Mohale Motaung is catching flights and not feelings after jetting to the United Arab Emirates.

The reality TV star and media personality has been shooting up the trends list every week since the premiere of his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show Living the Dream with Somizi in which Somizi released details of their failed marriage.

Mohale is living carefree and filling up the stamps in his passport following his trip to Zimbabwe in early May.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Mohale flooded his timeline with snaps from his time in the UAE .

Take a look at the pictures below: