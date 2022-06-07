Deborah Fraser's family thank people for their support after her death

The family of gospel singer Deborah Fraser have thanked everyone who stood by them in their hour of need.

Taking to Instagram, they posted a statement thanking people who were involved in helping them with the memorial service and burial of their mother.

“On behalf of the Tshabalala, Fraser, Arocka family kindly accept our deepest gratitude for coming through for us in our time of grief. The passing of our beloved sister Dr Deborah Fraser took us by surprise.

“The only way to balance death is to live an impactful life. Inasmuch as death is painful, we find comfort in knowing that our dear sister, mother, daughter Dr Deborah Fraser lived a purposeful life and had a positive impact makes us have great endings.”

The gospel star died earlier this month surrounded by family after a short illness. A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 21.

Torrential rain caused havoc for many in KwaZulu-Natal and delayed Fraser's burial until Tuesday, May 24.