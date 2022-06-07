×

TshisaLIVE

Deborah Fraser's family thank people for their support after her death

07 June 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
The Fraser family have thanked people who have walked with them during their time of grief
Image: Oupa Bopape

The family of gospel singer Deborah Fraser have thanked everyone who stood by them in their hour of need.

Taking to Instagram, they posted a statement thanking people who were involved in helping them with the memorial service and burial of their mother.

“On behalf of the Tshabalala, Fraser, Arocka family kindly accept our deepest gratitude for coming through for us in our time of grief. The passing of our beloved sister Dr Deborah Fraser took us by surprise.

“The only way to balance death is to live an impactful life. Inasmuch as death is painful, we find comfort in knowing that our dear sister, mother, daughter Dr Deborah Fraser lived a purposeful life and had a positive impact makes us have great endings.”

The gospel star died earlier this month surrounded by family after a short illness. A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 21.

Torrential rain caused havoc for many in KwaZulu-Natal and delayed Fraser's burial until Tuesday, May 24.

Gospel star and clergyman Benjamin Dube said at the funeral he was planning to record a song with Fraser before her death.

He approached the star after working with Rebecca Malope and Sipho Makhabane. It seemed as if she wanted the project to go ahead quickly — as if she knew she didn't have time.

“When I spoke to her on the phone she said: 'Hai, Benjamin. Just send the song so I can listen to it. And then after that we will see what we are going to do'. I asked her if she was sure, she said 'just send the song'.”

Deborah's children were inconsolable after her death and told mourners at her funeral service they ran out of time to give her the life she deserved.

“Anyone who was close to my mom's heart knew it was filled with love. Ma, I would like to thank you for teaching me to be humble. I would like to thank you for teaching me not to look down on others. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me and the family,” said her son Nkosana

