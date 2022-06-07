Nomcebo happy ‘Jerusalema’ reached the highest earning status, despite the drama

Nomcebo Zikode has celebrated the hit single Jersusalema becoming the highest earning gold status song in Mzansi.

The singer took to her Instagram timeline to reflect on her musical journey since the song she wrote and sang went viral and became a global hit after its release in 2020.

“I wrote and performed Jerusalema in my language, isiZulu. The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest earning song in SA, earning gold status @riaa_awards,” she wrote.

Nomcebo said though some have tried to downplay her success, the achievement was the tip of the iceberg because she was yet to mark many more milestones.

“My story is far from over. I’ve lived an amazing life with great people who have helped me throughout my ups and downs. Though some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement.

“I am proud of myself and I know my voice will forever be synonymous with this great accomplishment. Thank you God and thank you to all my supporters. Kazi iyozala nkomoni.”