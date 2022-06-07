×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Podcast and Chill' host MacG and partner celebrate Grandeur Gin milestone

07 June 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mac G announced his gin was now available at retail giant
Mac G announced his gin was now available at retail giant
Image: Instagram/ Mac G

Podcast and Chill host MacG and his partner, YouTuber and PR professional Naledi Monamodi, took to their Instagram timelines to share a moment they are grateful for. 

The pair are co-owners of Grandeur Gin, which they introduced last year, and they announced on Monday that their alcohol brand will now be available at a retail giant.

“The support we have received since we launched this brand has been beyond amazing and I am always lost for words whenever we reach a new milestone. It is all possible because of everyone that believes in it as much as we do and continues to support {it]. We still have a long way to go, but for this moment right here I am truly grateful,” wrote Naledi.

MacG often has a bottle of the alcohol on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The world of alcohol brands and brand ownership are always hotly contested debates.

Cassper Nyovest recently slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand. 

A controversial Tweep alleged the rapper was posing as the owner and Cassper took to Twitter to dispute what the blogger said.

“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner, but I'm the founder, the CEO and marketing director. I own my products.

“I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been so amazing. Please keep supporting us. Thank you.” he wrote. 

The controversy did not stop Somizi from beaming with pride about his celebrity friends' business ventures. 

Somizi shared a compilation video of Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi and Kelly Khumalo, who have dipped their toes in the liquor business, gushing over their success. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

It's all a 'smear campaign' — Cassper claps back at claims he doesn't own booze brand

Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands

"I could literally drink my friends."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here’s why you soon won’t see AKA’s face on your favourite bottles

"While the Cruz brands will forever remain both in my heart and my bar, I’ve taken the decision to evolve my business and will be launching my own ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Grateful’ Bonang Matheba reflects: 2021 was good to me

The IG reels moghel shared show how much fun she's had in the US. Bonang is happy and the #BForce loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Till the wheels fall off' — Zandie Khumalo pledges support for sister Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. King Monada’s sweet message to his wife TshisaLIVE
  5. Andile Ncube says Bonang’s success gives him joy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations