'Podcast and Chill' host MacG and partner celebrate Grandeur Gin milestone

Podcast and Chill host MacG and his partner, YouTuber and PR professional Naledi Monamodi, took to their Instagram timelines to share a moment they are grateful for.

The pair are co-owners of Grandeur Gin, which they introduced last year, and they announced on Monday that their alcohol brand will now be available at a retail giant.

“The support we have received since we launched this brand has been beyond amazing and I am always lost for words whenever we reach a new milestone. It is all possible because of everyone that believes in it as much as we do and continues to support {it]. We still have a long way to go, but for this moment right here I am truly grateful,” wrote Naledi.

MacG often has a bottle of the alcohol on Podcast and Chill with MacG.