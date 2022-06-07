'Podcast and Chill' host MacG and partner celebrate Grandeur Gin milestone
Podcast and Chill host MacG and his partner, YouTuber and PR professional Naledi Monamodi, took to their Instagram timelines to share a moment they are grateful for.
The pair are co-owners of Grandeur Gin, which they introduced last year, and they announced on Monday that their alcohol brand will now be available at a retail giant.
“The support we have received since we launched this brand has been beyond amazing and I am always lost for words whenever we reach a new milestone. It is all possible because of everyone that believes in it as much as we do and continues to support {it]. We still have a long way to go, but for this moment right here I am truly grateful,” wrote Naledi.
MacG often has a bottle of the alcohol on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
The world of alcohol brands and brand ownership are always hotly contested debates.
Cassper Nyovest recently slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand.
A controversial Tweep alleged the rapper was posing as the owner and Cassper took to Twitter to dispute what the blogger said.
“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner, but I'm the founder, the CEO and marketing director. I own my products.
“I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been so amazing. Please keep supporting us. Thank you.” he wrote.
The controversy did not stop Somizi from beaming with pride about his celebrity friends' business ventures.
Somizi shared a compilation video of Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi and Kelly Khumalo, who have dipped their toes in the liquor business, gushing over their success.
