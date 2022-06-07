Tweeps defend Priddy Ugly against trolls

Rapper Priddy Ugly is always on the receiving end of bad vibes on Twitter but this time tweeps were having none of that.

They have rallied behind him after a popular blogger labelled him a struggling rapper.

Taking to one of his Twitter posts the blogger posted a snap of two loved media personalities captioned: “Struggling rapper's wife Bontle Modiselle with Reason's ex-girlfriend and baby mama LootLove photographed by Austin Malema.”

This time tweeps have had enough and have stuck with the rapper and this shot his name through the Twitter trends list in Mzansi.

“One thing Priddy Ugly I'll always applaud him for, is the way he treats her Queen Bontle. No-one talks about that, but he were to start abusing her, y'all would be on the Twitter street tweeting, Men Are Trash,” wrote one tweep.

Many tweeps applauded the rapper for the love he has for his family and sang the rapper's praises, saying no-one compares to Priddy.

“Struggling? who? Not Priddy ugly, try harder Yes he is underrated but u need to understand him to be in his vocal calibre He is a lone wolf that's why he don't got exposure unlike most SA Rappers. Just put some respect on his name OK,” tweeted another.

Though he faces some heat from social media Priddy hardly claps back.

Taking to Instagram in March this year, he wrote about the importance of support in a society full of pressures.

“You need to give yourself time to heal ... even with the scars that remain, may they be reminders of where we come from ... may they remind you that you are strong. Life puts pressure, social media puts pressure, don't find yourself not worthy of living ... find the light within you and spread that light. Pick yourself up, grab a helping hand. You are loved and you are worthy of life. Hang in there.” he said.

If anyone knows just how talented Priddy Ugly is it's his wife Bontle Modiselle. The mother of one expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it came to realising how magnificent her hubby was as a rapper.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

