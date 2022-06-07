WATCH | 'A supportive friend and co-star' Jamie Bartlett's life celebrated at his memorial

Friends and industry peers gathered at Zone 6 in Soweto to celebrate the life of Jamie Bartlett as one of the finest actors SA had.

This after the veteran actor's send off at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2. He died last month after suffering cardiac arrest.

The programme started with the Isbane Se Africa choir who gave ongoing performances throughout the ceremony, with former Rhythm City actors Zola Hashatsi and Samkelo Ndlovu as the programme directors.

Zola was the first to take to the podium, speaking of the moments he shared with Jamie.

“Jamie didn't care if you are main cast, supporting or extra, he treated you like a human being, something we should all learn ... he didn't do it for Facebook, Twitter Instagram, he was authentic,” Zola said.

Samkelo Ndlovu was emotional in recalling her first encounter with Jamie and how they grew close friends over the years.

“We built the most beautiful camaraderie as actors ... that we had no choice but to become the most beautiful, Jamie buried some of my family members. Jamie has driven so far for me to come and support me and come and watch me sing or whatever I chose to do. I'm pretty sure I'll never find another co-star like that again ... he taught me so much ... one of the things he taught me was to continue having a teachable spirit,” she said.