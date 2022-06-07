×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'A supportive friend and co-star' Jamie Bartlett's life celebrated at his memorial

07 June 2022 - 06:46 By Joy Mphande

Friends and industry peers gathered at Zone 6 in Soweto to celebrate the life of Jamie Bartlett as one of the finest actors SA had. 

This after the veteran actor's send off aSt George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2. He died last month after suffering cardiac arrest.

The programme started with the Isbane Se Africa choir who gave ongoing performances throughout the ceremony, with former Rhythm City actors Zola Hashatsi and Samkelo Ndlovu as the programme directors.

Zola was the first to take to the podium, speaking of the moments he shared with Jamie.

“Jamie didn't care if you are main cast, supporting or extra, he treated you like a human being, something we should all learn ... he didn't do it for Facebook, Twitter Instagram, he was authentic,” Zola said.

Samkelo Ndlovu was emotional in recalling her first encounter with Jamie and how they grew close friends over the years.

“We built the most beautiful camaraderie as actors ... that we had no choice but to become the most beautiful, Jamie buried some of my family members. Jamie has driven so far for me to come and support me and come and watch me sing or whatever I chose to do. I'm pretty sure I'll never find another co-star like that again ... he taught me so much ... one of the things he taught me was to continue having a teachable spirit,” she said.

Actors James Ngcobo and Mpho Molepo at Jamie Bartlett's funeral.
Actors James Ngcobo and Mpho Molepo at Jamie Bartlett's funeral.
Image: YouTube

James Ngcobo spoke of the work they had done in the theatre in the arts and how their relationship grew strong through their shared love for story telling. 

“The gift that Jamie had as an actor ... anyone who has ever done a play with Jamie will attest to the fact that he was an actor who was so in love with being somebody, transforming himself to being somebody ... what made Jamie a beautiful actor [was his] love for stories and a love for people, a love for emotions that are attached to people .”

Actor Mpho Molepo spoke of his friendship with Jamie since meeting on the set of Rhythm City in July 2007.

“We became good friends. With family funeral, family unveiling, Jamie was there. When he came to our family gatherings ... he would be wearing an apron, helping the mothers to dish up. He was very supportive.” 

Writer and director Craig Freimond at Jamie Bartlett's memorial service.
Writer and director Craig Freimond at Jamie Bartlett's memorial service.
Image: YouTube

Friend representative, writer and director Craig Freimond, recalled his journey as a young man to his adult years of them sharing a living and working.

“What was incredible about Jamie was that he never wanted to settle for the simple things. He wanted to fight for the extraordinary thing ... when we did plays together I used to watch him backstage ... he wanted to try the most ridiculous things. 

“I was very lucky to be one of the people ... who helped create the character of David Genraro that he played so beautifully for all of those years and it was wonderful. Jamie loved to act. Jamie's incredible talent always made him stand out to the audience ... he had an incredible way of connecting with his audience,” he said.

MORE:

Touching moments from Jamie Bartlett’s funeral

"Jamie never wanted to settle for the simple choice, the expected choice. He was always pushing, he was always searching he was always trying ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment​' - Relebogile Mabotja on Jamie Bartlett's death

" I have surrendered to what it is but it hurts like hell."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Jamie Bartlett was grateful for his partner Rosa Onious' companionship

"He'd keep saying he wished to share this or that other moment with you. Thank you for the love, the joy of home life you provided," Jamie's friend ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'They tried to resuscitate him but it was too late' — Jamie Bartlett's last moments

"Every day gets harder and harder because he's not there. I know he's not there to wake me up with kisses, call my name. It is so painful," says ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Till the wheels fall off' — Zandie Khumalo pledges support for sister Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. Andile Ncube says Bonang’s success gives him joy TshisaLIVE
  5. Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations