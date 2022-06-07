'Y’all gon know about me' — Kelly Khumalo's reality show is here

Musician and businesswoman Kelly Khumalo has been keeping mum about Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial.

But fans of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo will get to see her open up about her late boyfriend and father of her child as season three is on the way.

“They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” Kelly can be heard saying in the newly released promo trailer of her reality show that she shared on her Instagram page.

The third season, to premiere on July 5, promises to show the songstress at her “rawest and most real”, with the tagline “y’all gon know about me”.

According to a statement shared to TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the singer is going to address issues that the public have not been privy to.

Fans will see her work on her album while growing her business empire, which already includes Controversy Gin and Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine.

“She’ll also spill the tea on how she really feels about Senzo’s family; Jub-Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media; and Brenda Mtambo, not to mention cancel culture. We’ll see her continuing therapy, parenting Christian and Thingo, and working on her relationships with her mother, Ntombi, and sister, Zandi.

The new season will also feature guest appearances by Somizi, singers Wanda Baloyi, Sjava and Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba.