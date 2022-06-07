×

TshisaLIVE

'Y’all gon know about me' — Kelly Khumalo's reality show is here

“They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” Kelly Khumalo said in her reality TV show season three teaser.

07 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kelly Nonhlanhla Khumalo's reality show is set to premiere on the 5th of July on Showmax
Image: Alon Skuy

Musician and businesswoman Kelly Khumalo has been keeping mum about Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial.

But fans of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo will get to see her open up about her late boyfriend and father of her child as season three is on the way.

“They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” Kelly can be heard saying  in the newly released promo trailer of her reality show that she shared on her Instagram page.

The third season, to  premiere on July 5, promises to show the songstress at her “rawest and most real”, with the tagline “y’all gon know about me”.

According to a statement shared to TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the singer is going to address issues that the public have not been privy to. 

Fans will see her work on her album while growing her business empire, which already includes Controversy Gin and Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine. 

“She’ll also spill the tea on how she really feels about Senzo’s family; Jub-Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media; and Brenda Mtambo, not to mention cancel culture. We’ll see her continuing therapy, parenting Christian and Thingo, and working on her relationships with her mother, Ntombi, and sister, Zandi. 

“The season will also see her mention issues with soul singer Brenda Mtambo, unpack her sentiments around cancel culture, work on her relationships with her mother and sister Zandi as well as continue with her therapy journey,” read the statement

The new season will also feature guest appearances by Somizi, singers Wanda Baloyi, Sjava and Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

There were new developments in the murder trial that made Kelly trend last week.

The lawyer representing four of the five accused, advocate Malesela Teffo, said an “eyewitness” would testify that Kelly allegedly shot Senzo “by mistake”.

“An eyewitness will testify Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake,” he said. 

Kelly's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy said they were shocked to learn Kelly was facing allegations she pulled the trigger that killed Senzo as she was told on several occasions over the years she was not a suspect in the murder and will not be called to testify. 

“Can the defence determine with decisiveness what it is that they want to allege?” said the lawyer. 

