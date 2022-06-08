Connie Ferguson celebrates her daughter Ali turning 20
Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has taken to her Instagram to gush over her daughter Ali on her 20th birthday.
This is the first time Ali celebrating her birthday without her dad.
Posting snaps of Ali, Connie wrote to her last born child that Shona Ferguson was proud of her.
"My 'Dhando', you are wise beyond your years. Kind with a heart of gold. Resilient beyond imagination and multitalented. Innately so. I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, He gives you the strength to draw from your memories with your 'Dupe', cherish them, be grateful for life and celebrate your milestones. Daddy is very proud of and so am I. I love you my baby girl. Happy birthday,” she wrote on Instagram.
In her heartfelt Instgram post last year, Connie wished for her Dando's dreams to be reality.
“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my 'Dando', my heart, my last born, my everything.
“19. God is good! May all your deepest wishes and dreams be realised, my baby Ali Ferguson. With your drive and passion, you can be absolutely anything you want to be. Happy birthday my angel. I love you more than words can express,” she wrote.
Media moguls and celebrity couple Connie and the late Shona were overwhelmed with pride when their last born, Alicia Angel , said goodbye to high school.
Doting mom Connie took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her daughter, who remained focused even during the hardships of the pandemic.
“I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of pride. My last born is bidding high school goodbye and I can only marvel at how she and her mates stayed committed in a climate filled with uncertainty. A rare breed they are. Forced to adapt to survive.”
