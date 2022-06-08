×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson celebrates her daughter Ali turning 20

08 June 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson took to her Instagram to pen a sweet message to her last born daughter.
Connie Ferguson took to her Instagram to pen a sweet message to her last born daughter.
Image: Instagram/ Connie Feguson

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has taken to her Instagram to gush over her daughter Ali on her 20th birthday.

This is the first time Ali celebrating her birthday without her dad.

Posting snaps of Ali, Connie wrote to her last born child that Shona Ferguson was proud of her.

"My 'Dhando',  you are wise beyond your years. Kind with a heart of gold. Resilient beyond imagination and multitalented. Innately so. I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, He gives you the strength to draw from your memories with your 'Dupe', cherish them, be grateful for life and celebrate your milestones. Daddy is very proud of and so am I. I love you my baby girl. Happy birthday,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her heartfelt Instgram post last year, Connie wished for her Dando's dreams to be reality.

“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my 'Dando', my heart, my last born, my everything.

“19. God is good! May all your deepest wishes and dreams be realised, my baby Ali Ferguson. With your drive and passion, you can be absolutely anything you want to be. Happy birthday my angel. I love you more than words can express,” she wrote. 

Media moguls and celebrity couple Connie and the late Shona were overwhelmed with pride when  their last born, Alicia Angel , said goodbye to high school. 

Doting mom Connie took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her daughter, who remained focused even during the hardships of the pandemic. 

“I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of pride. My last born is bidding high school goodbye and I can only marvel at how she and her mates stayed committed in a climate filled with uncertainty. A rare breed they are. Forced to adapt to survive.”

'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's heartfelt letter to her late hubby Shona Ferguson will have you deep in the feels.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I pray He grants you continued peace of mind’ — Connie Ferguson’s heartfelt birthday message to her father

"Thank you Papzo for everything. For the love, for the support, for your youthful spirit, and for being my biggest inspiration," Connie wrote.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona's life on his heavenly birthday

"This life thing is just not the same without you. I have stopped trying to understand or asking why. But nine months later, it still doesn’t feel ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson reacts to iconic 'Generations' slap video with Sonia Mbele

Do y'all remember that iconic Karabo vs Ntombi fight? Back when 8 o'clock was 8 o'clock?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat ... TshisaLIVE
  2. King Monada’s sweet message to his wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘My health has taken a toll on me’ — Zahara cancels upcoming gigs TshisaLIVE
  4. Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary