Connie Ferguson celebrates her daughter Ali turning 20

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has taken to her Instagram to gush over her daughter Ali on her 20th birthday.

This is the first time Ali celebrating her birthday without her dad.

Posting snaps of Ali, Connie wrote to her last born child that Shona Ferguson was proud of her.

"My 'Dhando', you are wise beyond your years. Kind with a heart of gold. Resilient beyond imagination and multitalented. Innately so. I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, He gives you the strength to draw from your memories with your 'Dupe', cherish them, be grateful for life and celebrate your milestones. Daddy is very proud of and so am I. I love you my baby girl. Happy birthday,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her heartfelt Instgram post last year, Connie wished for her Dando's dreams to be reality.

“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my 'Dando', my heart, my last born, my everything.