Lasizwe talks about what Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition means to him

It might not seem like it to some, but Lasizwe Dambuza is a man on a mission and his recent recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30, he says, proved his dreams are valid.

The 23-year-old comedian is one few young adults on the continent to be named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said he has been very particular about his branding since starting out as a Youtuber.

“ I didn't expect this award and recognition from Forbes. It came at a time when I was literally putting my head down and pushing and it came through.