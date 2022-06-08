Lasizwe talks about what Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition means to him
It might not seem like it to some, but Lasizwe Dambuza is a man on a mission and his recent recognition from Forbes 30 Under 30, he says, proved his dreams are valid.
The 23-year-old comedian is one few young adults on the continent to be named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said he has been very particular about his branding since starting out as a Youtuber.
“ I didn't expect this award and recognition from Forbes. It came at a time when I was literally putting my head down and pushing and it came through.
From making videos using a phone in the streets of Pimville Soweto to making it onto #Forbes30Under30— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 6, 2022
Anything is possible.
I dedicate this award to all my parents. I really wish I had the opportunity to see their reactions this… Your boy is on FORBES. @forbesafrica pic.twitter.com/8kH0IwkAGp
“It made me realise when you dream young, and you have a dream of making it out of the hood, that dream is so valid,” he said
In early 2018 Lasizwe became teen marketing director for Fanta and was named one of the top Youtubers in SA under the age of 24 in 2021.
He said what has sustained him is his willingness to evolve.
“What kept me going is the fact that there is a big difference between knowing what you are doing and just doing it for the clout and the wave. I know what I'm doing. I love what I do and I stick by my guns. I believe it's a God-given talent I have so that is what keeps me going and evolving changing and moving with time.
When asked what's next by, he said loads more .
“That question is beautiful because its daunting and scary. When I feel scared I start working a lot. I think there's a lot I still need to offer and show. I'm so happy I have a sister like my sister, who has been such a pioneer in the industry. I think what I've learnt from my sister is that you need to consistently reinvent yourself . She has been the queen of bling, an actress, a mom. That's what I'm leaning to. ”
He said he is growing as a brand and no longer follows trends.
“In the beginning I was experimenting and having fun with everything. I was trying to figure out how I was going to turn this into a career and looking at what other people are doing overseas. I'm a risk-taker. I love figuring out where is the trend and where it is going and being a trailblazer. ”
Musician Musa Keys and Phupo Gumede received the Forbes nod this year.
Watch the video below for the digital June cover :
