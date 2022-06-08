‘Let’s make winter warmer’ — BBM’s Tulz Madala launches jersey drive

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Tulani Madala, popularly known as Tulz, is looking to make a difference with his newly acquired fame after launching a jersey drive.

The reality TV star and radio personality announced to his followers on Monday that he was starting an initiative under his NGO, Talent Factory, with the help his fan base dubbed the "Tulz Nation", which sees them donate jerseys and blankets in different areas in Mzansi.

While in the competition, Tulz often wore a jersey knitted by his grandmother, which had the audience convinced it kept him on the show for 71 days without being nominated for eviction and becoming the top 5.

After leaving the show, Tulz enlivened the joke by resuming his endeavour to empower young people from his hometown in the Eastern Cape and around the country with his NGO.

“Beyond the show, it's overwhelming how so many people want to show me love. I want to turn it into something bigger than I am. It's bigger than the fame or being on Big Brother. This is my response. I'm taking whatever was said about the jersey, whether positive or negative, and I'm turning it into something bigger than me,

“We are all fully aware how many people don't have clothes or blankets, basic things people need. Winter is freezing. We're trying to collect as many clothes as possible over two to three weeks that would literally change a person's life,” he told TshisaLIVE.