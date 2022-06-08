Mihlali Ndamase reacts to tweeps slamming her for posting Bonang

YouTuber and social media sensation Mihlali Ndamase has clapped back at trolls for dragging her for posting viral pictures of media personality Bonang Matheba.

This after Bonang shot up the trends list last week, facing scrutiny for an unfiltered image of her.

Mihlali responded after a local Twitter user came to her defence.

“It's so tired, shame, I even post meme's of myself, but because it's me there must be more to it. Bhod sana,” she wrote.