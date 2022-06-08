×

TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase reacts to tweeps slamming her for posting Bonang

08 June 2022 - 10:38 By Joy Mphande
YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase defends herself against trolls.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber and social media sensation Mihlali Ndamase has clapped back at trolls for dragging her for posting viral pictures of media personality Bonang Matheba. 

This after Bonang shot up the trends list last week, facing scrutiny for an unfiltered image of her.

Mihlali responded after a local Twitter user came to her defence. 

It's so tired, shame, I even post meme's of myself, but because it's me there must be more to it. Bhod sana,” she wrote. 

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk suggested that Mihlali had posted the image with malicious intent. 

“I think Mihlali did that on purpose. She wanted to prove to Bonang that she is getting old and her time is moving on.

“Mihlali was like: ‘Is this your queen? The person you look up to? I’m the new chick now,” he said in a YouTube video.

Slik Talk accused Mihlali of being a “fake friend” to Bonang. 

 “These people call each other friends, but they do each other like this.”

Trolls have been siding with the controversial YouTuber, sharing the same sentiments.

“I agree with Slik Talk 100%. Mihlali is an influencer, they are careful about which pictures to post and always want to look best, she could’ve posted another picture of Bonang,” wrote a Twitter user. 

