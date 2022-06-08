'You shook my world' — Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife breaks her silence

Actress Camilla Waldman has shared her tribute to her ex-husband Jamie Bartlett.

This after the former Rhythm City actor's funeral at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Jamie was divorced from the former Generations actress. The two stars had a son together, Hector.

Camilla took to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, sharing an old family portrait and penning a touching message to the veteran actor, recalling their journey together since meeting in 1992.

“Rest in peace Jamie Bartlett, father to Hector friend, fellow-actor, V8 Fairlane force, urging me, us, to meet life — curious, fearless, running ahead to meet the ball — going big or not at all,” she wrote.

“I knew your picture before your presence. We were young together, there was a lot we didn't yet know. And you shook my world. You called me out, you taught me, you gave me Hector, I tattooed your name and wanted to love you forever.

“We carry your imprint, Jamie — Hector and I — and we remember you. And we are not alone, you meant a lot to many. You are remembered You are loved, Jamie. Be at peace friend.”