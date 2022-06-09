'Here's to house number 1' — Lungelo Mpangase celebrates buying her first home
Congratulations are in order for Mzali Wam actress Lungelo Mpangase who recently bought herself a new home.
The actress posted a picture of a set of keys and her new spot on her Instagram timeline on Wednesday.
In the post, Lungelo recounted incidents of being stalked and getting death threats while staying at her old apartment.
“Here’s to Number 1 [house]. If it wasn’t for those death threats, stalking and scare notes early this year, I’d still be renting at that lame apartment with water issues.” she wrote.
“I guess I was getting comfortable and God was like nah Ngelo we oughta move to your next level,”
When announcing she had bought a new set of wheels in November last year, Lungelo took to social media detailing the struggles she’d gone through not having a car.
“It slaps different when you worked hard for it. Even harder when there’s a before story lol, here’s mine: Those times when I didn’t have taxi fare to attend auditions. When I severely broke my spine in a taxi accident and had to go learn to walk. I could go on, but I’ve learned there’s wisdom in the struggle.
“My mom said to me 'iva likhishwa ngelinye iva' and I did exactly that! I hope this inspires a little dreamer in the village that you can start from nothing with no connections and still go somewhere with God,” she wrote.
