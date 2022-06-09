'Here's to house number 1' — Lungelo Mpangase celebrates buying her first home

Congratulations are in order for Mzali Wam actress Lungelo Mpangase who recently bought herself a new home.

The actress posted a picture of a set of keys and her new spot on her Instagram timeline on Wednesday.

In the post, Lungelo recounted incidents of being stalked and getting death threats while staying at her old apartment.

“Here’s to Number 1 [house]. If it wasn’t for those death threats, stalking and scare notes early this year, I’d still be renting at that lame apartment with water issues.” she wrote.

“I guess I was getting comfortable and God was like nah Ngelo we oughta move to your next level,”