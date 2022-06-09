'I’m very well, slowly recovering' — Lira updates her fans after #Sama28 nod

Musician Lira has updated her fans for the second time, saying she is recovering slowly after her health took a knock.

She suffered a stroke less than two months ago while in Germany for a performance and has been recovering at home since.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said the moment of being nominated for one of Mzansi's music awards was special.

“Such special news right now ... just received a Sama nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I’m very well, slowly, slowly recovering.”

Lira and music producer and amapiano DJ Maphorisa are nominated in the category of remix of the year for #Sama28 for her song Feel Good.