TshisaLIVE

'I’m very well, slowly recovering' — Lira updates her fans after #Sama28 nod

09 June 2022 - 10:49 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Singer Lerato Molapo, known professionally as Lira, said she was recovering slowly.
Image: SowetanLIVE

Musician Lira has updated her fans for the second time, saying she is recovering slowly after her health took a knock.

She suffered a stroke less than two months ago while in Germany for a performance and has been recovering at home since.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said the moment of being nominated for one of Mzansi's music awards was special.

“Such special news right now ... just received a Sama nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I’m very well, slowly, slowly recovering.”

Lira and music producer and amapiano DJ Maphorisa are nominated in the category of remix of the year for #Sama28 for her song Feel Good.

She first gave Mzansi an update in May and asked that her fans continue to keep her in their prayers as she soldiers on.

“Dear Fam, Thank you for your overwhelming love, support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day.”

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE in April, Lira's family said: “We would like to take this opportunity to share recent developments regarding Lira's health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance, but unfortunately suffered a stroke while there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been impacted.”

