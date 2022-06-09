×

TshisaLIVE

'This is hilarious' — Pearl Thusi reacts to dating rumour by blogger

09 June 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi laughed off rumours that she was dating Topchap
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi finds it ridiculous that she is rumoured to be dating.

Taking to Twitter the Fistful of Vengeance actress laughed off the rumour that was started by controversial local Twitter blogger Musa Khawula.

Musa, who has been sharing many rumours about celebrities recently, took to his timeline and speculated that Pearl Thusi was at the beach with her new bae.

“Pearl Thusi spotted with Topchap Siya at Clifton Beach. They are rumoured to be in a relationship but Topchap is in another relationship with some white girl,” he wrote.

In her mentions Pearl's followers pointed out what they saw were obvious distinctions between Pearl and the woman pictures on the snap the blogger shared.

“Clearly you guys don't know Pearl, I mean Pearl has got a nice body, she's even taller than that white lady with Topchap,” wrote one follower.

Pearl has been in Cape Town  living it up and of course kept her Insta followers up to date. She shared a clip of her admiring majestic views from The Twelve Apostles Hotel in Cape Town. 

It's not the first time celebs have denied what the blogger has alleged. 

K.O was rumoured to be dating musician Shekhinah after they were spotted at a club together.

The rapper responded to his post, saying it was all lies and they were meeting physically for the first time since their collaboration on his single Above the water.

Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day,” he wrote.

The blogger also reported that Mohale was demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate, which he claimed had three beneficiaries including him, his baby mama actress Palesa Madisakwane and daughter Bahumi.

Mohale laughed off the claims, saying the Twitter user should contact him should he want factual information.

“E fang (give) Musa Khawula my number so he can at least report factual news,” he wrote.

