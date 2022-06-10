Candy Tsa Mandebele reflects on new single after surviving another car accident

Musician and actress Candy Mokwena, popularly known as Candy Tsa Mandebele, believes music heals souls because she is celebrating the release of her new single after two car accidents.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share snaps of the second incident, revealing the car was written off.

“Releases new music after surviving a horrible car accident that toke a place early in 2021 and come out kele OK, gha nniti It is true music heals our souls. Believe me, I went through that. That’s the story of my life.

“I’m here through your prayers, love and support. Ghi lebowa Modimo li Badimu bahesu. My latest single, titled My Personal Person ft. @iamdrfrank the multi-hyphenate producer @iamdrfrank. My Personal Person now streaming across digital platforms is a song about love and celebrates love. I envisioned an earlier release.”

The actress revealed she had another car accident that prevented her to doing a work project.

Read the full post here: