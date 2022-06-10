Candy Tsa Mandebele reflects on new single after surviving another car accident
‘It is true music heals our souls. Believe me, I went through that’
Musician and actress Candy Mokwena, popularly known as Candy Tsa Mandebele, believes music heals souls because she is celebrating the release of her new single after two car accidents.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share snaps of the second incident, revealing the car was written off.
“Releases new music after surviving a horrible car accident that toke a place early in 2021 and come out kele OK, gha nniti It is true music heals our souls. Believe me, I went through that. That’s the story of my life.
“I’m here through your prayers, love and support. Ghi lebowa Modimo li Badimu bahesu. My latest single, titled My Personal Person ft. @iamdrfrank the multi-hyphenate producer @iamdrfrank. My Personal Person now streaming across digital platforms is a song about love and celebrates love. I envisioned an earlier release.”
The actress revealed she had another car accident that prevented her to doing a work project.
Earlier this year, Candy took to Instagram to share she was grateful she escaped unharmed after she was involved in a car accident.
The actress blamed a puncture on the potholes on roads all over Mzansi.
“Oh Lord I thank you for your protection as we all know we can always replace the material things but life comes first. Potholes on national and local roads still the same,” she wrote.
Car accidents are a painful part of the actress' life and memories. She shared an image of her firstborn son Phetole, who died in a car crash in 2011.
On her Instagram tribute post in January this year, Candy lamented how his daughter, who is the spitting image of him, was five months old when he died and had grown up without her father. She said her son brought her happiness
“While a little piece of my heart went to heaven along with you, I smile through the tears and heartache. You, my sweet son, brought me so much happiness in your short time here,” she wrote.
