TshisaLIVE

‘That dude's a cat with more than 9 lives’ — Fans react to Jub Jub's return to Moja Love

10 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper and TV personality Jub Jub makes a TV comeback as Uyajola 9/9 host.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's return as the host of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 has drawn mixed reaction on social media. 

Moja Love confirmed the media personality's comeback in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE  after suspending him in December 2021 amid allegations of sexual assault.

The channel explained their decision was due to Jub Jub apologising to the mother of his son Kelly Khumalo and undergoing sensitivity training.

“Moja Love can confirm that Jub Jub is back and shooting Uyajola 99 after going through stringent sensitivity training as it was required of him by the channel. He has also apologised for his utterances, especially to the mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.

“Jub Jub has requested that he deals with personal matters privately and has assured us this will not interfere with his work and, as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light.”  

According to City Press, Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 9/9 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo for insinuating she uses “muti” during his interview on Podcast and Chill. 

On his socials, Jub Jub celebrated his return with words inspired by scripture.

While Jub Jub has received a lot of backlash since the announcement, some fans have welcomed his return.

See some of the reactions below: 

