‘That dude's a cat with more than 9 lives’ — Fans react to Jub Jub's return to Moja Love
Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's return as the host of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 has drawn mixed reaction on social media.
Moja Love confirmed the media personality's comeback in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE after suspending him in December 2021 amid allegations of sexual assault.
The channel explained their decision was due to Jub Jub apologising to the mother of his son Kelly Khumalo and undergoing sensitivity training.
“Moja Love can confirm that Jub Jub is back and shooting Uyajola 99 after going through stringent sensitivity training as it was required of him by the channel. He has also apologised for his utterances, especially to the mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.
“Jub Jub has requested that he deals with personal matters privately and has assured us this will not interfere with his work and, as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light.”
According to City Press, Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 9/9 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo for insinuating she uses “muti” during his interview on Podcast and Chill.
On his socials, Jub Jub celebrated his return with words inspired by scripture.
Any weapon formed against me shall NOT propsper 🤞🏽 on God. #Jubsundays #JubJub #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/UX5cGhi4Zx— Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) June 9, 2022
While Jub Jub has received a lot of backlash since the announcement, some fans have welcomed his return.
See some of the reactions below:
Why did I just get a smirk on my face 😁 just now when I heard:— Basil Ngidi (@BasilNgidi) June 7, 2022
"it's your boy Jub Lama Swidi"?
That dude's a cat with more than 9 lives I tell u 🤞🏽 @MojaLoveTv #Uyajola99
Guys,this is a true definition of “if God is for me who shall be against me”Rise ndwana— Molebogeng Sebola (@MolebogengSebo3) June 9, 2022
@MojaLoveTv Welcome back bhuti maswidi. We want to see the smashers (both genders, LGBT nton nton getting caught— Lesley Lebepe (@thelesz1) June 8, 2022
Mxm spirits r hunting you.. @MojaLoveTv not moja anymore... Re sharp ka dis addict on our screen.. Families hurting whn they c dis guy..— Moshabi desfresher monyela (@DesFresher) June 8, 2022
This is absolutely disgusting! SA entertainment industry is shocking @MojaLoveTv why would you take Jub Jub back? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? https://t.co/EDQUhSjhis— Women For Change (@womenforchange5) June 8, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.