UK star Nella Rose chats about her budding TV career and being ‘Catfish’ host
Nella Rose is on top of the world after she added another TV gig to her profile as the new host of Catfish UK season 2.
This is a full circle moment for the YouTube sensation turned TV star, who has been watching Nev Schulman and Max Joseph host the popular TV show — set on helping emotionally entangled people discover whether their online relationship is real — since she was a teenager.
Nella is set to host the show with co-host Oobah Butler and said while she was an emotional wreck in many of the episodes, she was glad to showcase a different side of her than she's done on other platforms.
“All the other stuff I do are banter and fun. I feel like Catfish has brought out a different side to me, a more serious side. It's brought out my empathetic side. We're helping loads of different people in different situations. These are people's real lives we're dealing with,” she told TshisaLIVE.
If you're a Nella fan and follow her YouTube channelyou'll know how passionate she is about content creation, but this time around the media personality has swayed to create content with purpose.
“I've always loved helping people. It's something I've been doing on my platform for many years. It's rewarding walking away from a situation knowing that you've helped someone,”
Nella said while she's growing her TV career, she's taken some time off from YouTube to plan the quality of content she puts out.
“Doing TV has always been rewarding but it has not taken me away from my passion at all. The only thing it has done is motivate me to up the level of quality and content on my channel.
“I've always wanted to be on TV so this is crazy to be seen as a TV presenter. I've always been on YouTube, Instagram and all the other platforms that made me who I am today. I'm exploring this new avenue life is taking me down and will see how far I can go with it."
Catfish UK returns to MTV UK on June 8 at 9pm.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.