UK star Nella Rose chats about her budding TV career and being ‘Catfish’ host

Nella Rose is on top of the world after she added another TV gig to her profile as the new host of Catfish UK season 2.

This is a full circle moment for the YouTube sensation turned TV star, who has been watching Nev Schulman and Max Joseph host the popular TV show — set on helping emotionally entangled people discover whether their online relationship is real — since she was a teenager.

Nella is set to host the show with co-host Oobah Butler and said while she was an emotional wreck in many of the episodes, she was glad to showcase a different side of her than she's done on other platforms.

“All the other stuff I do are banter and fun. I feel like Catfish has brought out a different side to me, a more serious side. It's brought out my empathetic side. We're helping loads of different people in different situations. These are people's real lives we're dealing with,” she told TshisaLIVE.