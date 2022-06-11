‘A sweet and most beautiful baby girl’ — Winnie Mashaba gushes over her daughter

Proud mother Dr Winnie Mashaba can't stop gushing about her newborn baby.

The gospel star revealed she gave birth to a baby girl in January. She to her Instagram timeline on Monday to explain the meaning behind her daughter's name, dedicating her to women who wished to be mothers one day.

“I am blessed with a sweet and most beautiful baby girl. @relebogilemali_mashaba. I’m in love with her gorgeous smile She’s a daughter of all my fellow women who have always wished to be blessed with their very own bundles of joy. Mali is a Ndebele name. She is named after her great grandma.”