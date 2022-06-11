‘A sweet and most beautiful baby girl’ — Winnie Mashaba gushes over her daughter
Proud mother Dr Winnie Mashaba can't stop gushing about her newborn baby.
The gospel star revealed she gave birth to a baby girl in January. She to her Instagram timeline on Monday to explain the meaning behind her daughter's name, dedicating her to women who wished to be mothers one day.
“I am blessed with a sweet and most beautiful baby girl. @relebogilemali_mashaba. I’m in love with her gorgeous smile She’s a daughter of all my fellow women who have always wished to be blessed with their very own bundles of joy. Mali is a Ndebele name. She is named after her great grandma.”
In another post, Winnie expressed her gratitude for the gift of motherhood.
Singer Toya De Lazy, who has been sharing her and her wife's journey through parenting, recently took to her timeline to shed light on the inspiration behind their daughter's name, Kali Langa.
“Kali Langa, your name means strength in Swahili and sunshine in Zulu, just like the ray of sun that pierced through the clouds at 17.15. Indeed kwakhal' ilanga englandi liguqubele, magically illuminating the whole city as you peaked through, one eye open, ready for this adventure called life.
“You also carry the powerful name of a Hindu goddess, representing time, the force of nature and divine feminine,” she wrote.
