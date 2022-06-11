Mark Pilgrim celebrates healing from Covid-19 and being out of isolation

Always spreading positivity has become radio personality Mark Pilgrim's trademark, and it has been doing him good while he recovers from a recent Covid-19 infection.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Mark shared he was finally out of isolation after he contracted Covid-19. He shared that he fared better during the recent fight than he did when he had the Delta variant in 2021.

“Out of isolation. Whoopee. Still a few sniffles, otherwise managed to get through Covid-19 a million times easier this time than Delta exactly a year ago.”

In another post, he shared a snap on Wednesday of himself in the studio, doing what he loves.