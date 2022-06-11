×

TshisaLIVE

Mark Pilgrim celebrates healing from Covid-19 and being out of isolation

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
11 June 2022 - 14:00
Mark Pilgrim is out and about again.
Image: Instagram/Mark Pilgrim

Always spreading positivity has become radio personality Mark Pilgrim's trademark, and it has been doing him good while he recovers from a recent Covid-19 infection. 

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Mark shared he was finally out of isolation after he contracted Covid-19. He shared that he fared better during the recent fight than he did when he had the Delta variant in 2021.

Out of isolation. Whoopee. Still a few sniffles, otherwise managed to get through Covid-19 a million times easier this time than Delta exactly a year ago.”

In another post, he shared a snap on Wednesday of himself in the studio, doing what he loves.

Mark has revealed he is battling lung cancer and started treatment in March.

Taking to his Instagram, the radio personality gave his followers an update after he announced on his socials that his the cancer was back.

“A little update. After a few of scans and 33 years in remission, diagnosis at the moment is stage 4 lung cancer. Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week.”

The Hot FM 102.7 DJ gave hope to others who are in the same boat.

“My pledge to myself and you — I will take time (even when scared) to smile and be grateful every day. I will endeavour to be on radio and do what I love (almost) every day. If you are going through a similar battle, know you are not alone. Let’s fight together in spirit every day.”

