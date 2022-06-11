'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole

Sparks are flying between actress Mapula Mafole and her beau, musician and poet Phila Dlozi.

Phila has been gushing over his girlfriend on his Instagram timeline, declaring his love for her.

“Just in case you didn’t know she is the love of my life,” he wrote.

“Ngyabonga Sthandwa Sam [Thank you my love] for the love you are showing me @mapulamafole.” he wrote in a another post.