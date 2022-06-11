×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole

11 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Mapula Mafole sparks rumours of romance with musician and poet Phila Dlozi.
Actress Mapula Mafole sparks rumours of romance with musician and poet Phila Dlozi.
Image: Instagram/ Mapula

Sparks are flying between actress Mapula Mafole and her beau, musician and poet Phila Dlozi. 

Phila has been gushing over his girlfriend on his Instagram timeline, declaring his love for her. 

“Just in case you didn’t know she is the love of my life,” he wrote. 

“Ngyabonga Sthandwa Sam [Thank you my love] for the love you are showing me @mapulamafole.” he wrote in a another post. 

While Mapula has been in the limelight as an actress, she has managed to keep details of her private life on the down-low.

But not this time! The three- time SAFTA nominee has not shied away from also declaring her love for the musician. 

“I love you too,” she wrote on the comments of a recent Instagram post.

Phila is an indigenous singer, poet and drummer from Kwasokhulu in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal set to be released later this year.

The 23-year-old has been taking strides towards cementing his name in the entertainment space. 

Sithelo Shozi and amapiano DJ JazziQ have also sparked dating rumours in celebville.

The two DJ's first had tongues wagging with speculation about them being an item on social media after giving each other shout-outs and being spotted with the same coat when out and about.

Fans have been probing Sithelo and JazziQ for answers but the two stars remain mum on the rumour.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

SNAPS | Bonjour! Boity and bae Anton are living it up in Paris

"Love is wonderful," said Boity.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Trevor Noah back on the market after Minka Kelly break up

It's "100% over" between Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, according to reports.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment

"You got yourself an amazing family there by #Ghostnation," said MphowaBadimo.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lovers Nadia Nakai and AKA slam break-up and 'fight' reports

"There was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'As if your abuse was not enough' — SK Khoza's ex-fiancée Ayanda speaks out TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You shook my world' — Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife breaks her silence TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Here's to house number 1' — Lungelo Mpangase celebrates buying her first home TshisaLIVE
  5. Back like he never left! Moja Love welcomes Jub Jub's return as 'Uyajola 9/9' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech