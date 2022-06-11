'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole
Sparks are flying between actress Mapula Mafole and her beau, musician and poet Phila Dlozi.
Phila has been gushing over his girlfriend on his Instagram timeline, declaring his love for her.
“Just in case you didn’t know she is the love of my life,” he wrote.
“Ngyabonga Sthandwa Sam [Thank you my love] for the love you are showing me @mapulamafole.” he wrote in a another post.
While Mapula has been in the limelight as an actress, she has managed to keep details of her private life on the down-low.
But not this time! The three- time SAFTA nominee has not shied away from also declaring her love for the musician.
“I love you too,” she wrote on the comments of a recent Instagram post.
Phila is an indigenous singer, poet and drummer from Kwasokhulu in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal set to be released later this year.
The 23-year-old has been taking strides towards cementing his name in the entertainment space.
Sithelo Shozi and amapiano DJ JazziQ have also sparked dating rumours in celebville.
The two DJ's first had tongues wagging with speculation about them being an item on social media after giving each other shout-outs and being spotted with the same coat when out and about.
Fans have been probing Sithelo and JazziQ for answers but the two stars remain mum on the rumour.
