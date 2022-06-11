WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche

Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona are beaming with pride after dropping their two-year-old son Cebelihle off for his first day of preschool.

The two stars took to their timeline marking the milestone with a video of him excited for his arrival.

“Big day for my boy today! Umfana kababa uqala eskolweni (daddy's little boy starts school today) It’s like pre-prod for crèche I’m so excited for him. Sibonga Umdali,” Thomas wrote.

Zola said that she found the experience emotional but was glad to be there to witness the first moments and find out he was doing OK.

“I did cry this morning. I didn't cry while I was at school, I cried when I got home and the house was just quiet. It was just so weird without him. But he had a great day, his teachers kept sending us pictures, and he had the time of his life. Missed his pickup because I'm at work. It was so weird this morning because I was so really happy but also my heart was just sore,” she said on her Instagram stories.

Watch the video below: