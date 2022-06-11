×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche

11 June 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Zola Nombona and her beau Thomas Gumede celebrate their child's first day of school.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Nombona / Teekay77

Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona are beaming with pride after dropping their two-year-old son Cebelihle off for his first day of preschool. 

The two stars took to their timeline marking the milestone with a video of him excited for his arrival. 

“Big day for my boy today! Umfana kababa uqala eskolweni (daddy's little boy starts school today) It’s like pre-prod for crèche I’m so excited for him. Sibonga Umdali,” Thomas wrote. 

Zola said that she found the experience emotional but was glad to be there to witness the first moments and find out he was doing OK.

“I did cry this morning. I didn't cry while I was at school, I cried when I got home and the house was just quiet. It was just so weird without him. But he had a great day, his teachers kept sending us pictures, and he had the time of his life. Missed his pickup because I'm at work. It was so weird this morning because I was so really happy but also my heart was just sore,” she said on her Instagram stories. 

Watch the video below:

Zola shared her maternity journey with her fans, from giving birth to her bundle of joy to taking time off from work, and her return after maternity leave

Speaking about her motherhood journey, Zola told TshisaLIVE she was content in this chapter of life, as an individual, partner to her beau, and mother to an adorable baby boy. 

“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. I've been so excited to get to this decade because I feel like this is a phase where God literally wiped my lenses and made me see my work,

“Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey.” she said.

