TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini'

12 June 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Maphorisa explains why he and Kabza de Small took eMcimbini from Mas Musiq
Image: Frennie Shivambu

DJ Maphorisa has left tweeps confused attempting to shed light on why he and Kabza De Small took the hit single eMcimbini from Mas Musiq. 

A clip of the amapiano star during an Instagram live video surfaced on social media, with Maphorisa's comments about Mas Musiq. 

“Mas used to be selfish, and unfortunately eMcimbini, why we took it. Why Kabza and I took eMcimbini was because it had a saga. It had saga why? Mas Musiq sampled Samthing Soweto's afro beat song. We played that song at Live [Amp]

“Then when we played it at Live [Amp], Samthing Soweto freaked asking why are the boys sampling me ... I begged Samthing Soweto telling him that the song is big. I then thought Kabza and I should take it and he should add a verse,” he said.

The eMcimbini single has stacked up many accolades as it continues to chart as one of Mzansi's favourite amapiano tracks.

From winning 'Most Voted Song' at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards 2021, Best Amapiano Collaboration at the SA Amapiano Music Awards 2021 and many others, the song is an undeniable hit. 

DJ and producers DJ Maphorisa and Mas Musiq are taking strides in the entertainment industry with the amapiano genre. 

The two stars' hard work was acknowledged through their nominations at this years SA Music Awards. 

Mas Musiq's album Auti eSharp got him nominated under the Best Amapiano Album  category, while DJ Maphorisa got the nod for Remix Of The Year for Lira's Feel Good remix song and record of the year category for his song Banyana, Abalele and his feature on Bopha with Mellow and Sleazy.

