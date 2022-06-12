DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini'

DJ Maphorisa has left tweeps confused attempting to shed light on why he and Kabza De Small took the hit single eMcimbini from Mas Musiq.

A clip of the amapiano star during an Instagram live video surfaced on social media, with Maphorisa's comments about Mas Musiq.

“Mas used to be selfish, and unfortunately eMcimbini, why we took it. Why Kabza and I took eMcimbini was because it had a saga. It had saga why? Mas Musiq sampled Samthing Soweto's afro beat song. We played that song at Live [Amp]

“Then when we played it at Live [Amp], Samthing Soweto freaked asking why are the boys sampling me ... I begged Samthing Soweto telling him that the song is big. I then thought Kabza and I should take it and he should add a verse,” he said.