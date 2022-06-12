‘I am still madly in love with you’ — Dumi Mkokstad and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi "Zee" Mthembu recently celebrated three years of loving each other, and the pair= said it's been nothing but bliss.

The couple, who welcomed their bundle of joy earlier this year, sang each other's praises and thanked God for the love they share.

“Continuously God continues to show me how much He loves me. It’s been three years of ups and ups. If the devil doesn’t fight Gods plan and purpose for your life, one has got to ask themselves if it is really of the Lord. @dr_ziphozenkosi I cannot ever say I didn’t think we’d be here today. Our hope is in the Lord.

“We learn together every day, make childlike mistakes together because that is who we are in marriage, three year old kids. Growing in Christ, love and in life with you has been nothing short of amazing. Shukela wami. Thank you sthandwa sam for great years. It still feels like it was just last month that we said our 'I do's'. It’s crazy that namanje a day away from you feels like a decade. I am still madly madly in love with you.”

In response, Ziphozenkosi thanked her hubby for unconditional love.

“Three years of unconditional love. Three years of living in my favourite love story. We are everything I’ve ever prayed for. I love you forever Nzimande,” she said.