TshisaLIVE

‘I am still madly in love with you’ — Dumi Mkokstad and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
12 June 2022 - 08:00
"Three years of unconditional love. Three years of living in my favourite love story. We are everything I’ve ever prayed for," said Dr Zee.
Image: Instagram/Dr Zizipho

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi "Zee" Mthembu recently celebrated three years of loving each other, and the pair= said it's been nothing but bliss.

The couple, who welcomed their bundle of joy earlier this year, sang each other's praises and thanked God for the love they share.

Continuously God continues to show me how much He loves me. It’s been three years of ups and ups. If the devil doesn’t fight Gods plan and purpose for your life, one has got to ask themselves if it is really of the Lord. @dr_ziphozenkosi I cannot ever say I didn’t think we’d be here today. Our hope is in the Lord.

“We learn together every day, make childlike mistakes together because that is who we are in marriage, three year old kids. Growing in Christ, love and in life with you has been nothing short of amazing. Shukela wami. Thank you sthandwa sam for great years. It still feels like it was just last month that we said our 'I do's'. It’s crazy that namanje a day away from you feels like a decade. I am still madly madly in love with you.”

In response, Ziphozenkosi thanked her hubby for unconditional love.

Three years of unconditional love. Three years of living in my favourite love story. We are everything I’ve ever prayed for. I love you forever Nzimande,” she said.

Dumi surprised many in 2019 when he tied the knot with his bae Ziphozenkosi.

As breathtaking pictures of their ceremony circulated online, the pair became the talk of social media, with some criticising the gospel star and claiming his new bride had come out of nowhere.

Speaking to Move, Dumi defended the relationship, explaining the couple had been dating for eight months before getting married and had chosen to keep their romance private to protect her privacy.

He said he was not worried about what was being said about him online because his missus knew him best.

“I also wanted to protect her from all the attention I’ve been getting. You know the bad things that have been written about me and she knows them. She knows me best and is not worried about those things.”

Taking to social media amid the backlash, Dumi said he had committed his life to Zee because she accepted his love and didn't care what was being said about him

“She accepted my love and cared not about everything that was said because she knows and trusts the God in me. What a woman,” he wrote.

