WATCH | LOL! Rapper Reason channels his 'inner' Slik Talk

Reason, otherwise known as Sizwe Alakine, does not want to be crucified for anything other than the quality of his bars.

Reacting to a fan who scolded him for participating in MTV Base’s Amapiano Hip-Hop Cypher, Reason said he had always been a part of cyphers and would not stop.

“I didn’t know it would be called that. But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify me for it being called that. I’m not MTV Base. I did what I’ve always done, which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else but the quality of rap,” he wrote.

Celebrating his 34th birthday last year, the Ubettina Wethu actor took to Instagram to open up about what caused him to fall into a slump.

“There lies a lot of hidden pain in loss. Loss of family, money, success, business, love, status and even self. The spirit becomes vulnerable to the hard-hitting changes of life not going your way. And, coming from the hood, I’ve always taken on everything with my chest. But it built up and I just shut down.”

Music exec Nota Baloyi tweeted that he had a chat with Slik Talk.

“He says & I quote: “I'm not gonna reply ... I made one video about him in 2019 and he is still touched by it. I'm just gonna let that video be his motivation.”