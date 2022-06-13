'Everything I touch turns to platinum' — Makhadzi receives 13 plaques
Congratulations are in order for Makhadzi after she became a multi-platinum-selling artist.
The singer's African Queen album reached Gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached doubled platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum.
The Limpopo-born star took to her Instagram on Friday announcing she received 13 plaques for the success of her music, saying she was overwhelmed by emotion.
“13 PLAQUES. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum.”
Makhadzi 's record label Open Mic productions hosted a star-studded celebration party for the singer at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.
Actor Clement Maosa, Sama nominee Mobi Dixon, former Big Brother contestant Adindi “Zino” Asuzu and actress Sibusiswe Jili were among the stars spotted at the event.
Open Mic productions shared a snippet from the event, penning a congratulatory message to Makhadzi .
“A job well done. We thank each one of you for your amazing effort throughout until last night. We staged an amazing celebration. Congratulations team Open Mic Productions.”
Makhadzi recently celebrated her EP Pain ya jealousy reaching gold status.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she was humbled by the support.
“Reaching gold status is truly humbling. I knew I’d always be successful in the music industry, but I never thought it would come so soon. I still pinch myself sometimes because it feels like a dream.
“I could never have imagined it, but I’m extremely grateful. Definitely going to be making more music. I’m looking forward to investing in my businesses. I still have other business that I’m working towards so when the time is right, I will venture into those too.”
