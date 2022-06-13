'Everything I touch turns to platinum' — Makhadzi receives 13 plaques

Congratulations are in order for Makhadzi after she became a multi-platinum-selling artist.

The singer's African Queen album reached Gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached doubled platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum.

The Limpopo-born star took to her Instagram on Friday announcing she received 13 plaques for the success of her music, saying she was overwhelmed by emotion.

“13 PLAQUES. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum.”