‘I would give anything to go back to this night again’ — Jamie Bartlett’s partner Rosa looks back

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious is distraught after the death of her partner of nearly four years and has reflected on her last moments with the actor.

Jamie, who was famous for his role as David Genaro on etv's Rhythm City, died at Rosa's Johannesburg home after suffering cardiac arrest.

The night before his death, Rosa accompanied Jamie on what turned out to be his last public appearance at the Lifestyle Brooklyn Cub in Pretoria for Somizi's recent African Cuisine event.

Rosa took to her Instagram on Sunday to recall their last moments, penning a heartfelt Instagram post.