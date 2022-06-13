×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | RHOD star Mabusi spills the tea about her bae in Nigeria & why she cut Nonku off

13 June 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Mabusi Seme gets real about her long distance relationship with her beau and falling out with Nonku Williams.
Image: Instagram/ Mabusi Seme

Real Housewives of Durban supporting cast member Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme has been candid about her life journey, friendships and maintaining a long distance relationship. 

During a recent interview with Lungelo KM on YouTube, Mabusi  got real about how technology made dating her Nigerian-based beau easier and about him relocating to Mzansi.

“We're trying but it's hard ... It's a lot of work. You put in more work than a normal relationship.” she said.

Speaking her relationship with Nonku Williams, Mabusi said she had no intentions to pursue a friendship with her.

Mabusi joined Real Housewives of Durban as Nonku William's friend in the first season because they already knew each other, but their possible friendship in reality was soured by Nonku denying ever knowing her.

Mabusi said she is happy to have found a friend in her co-star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco.

“I've always been open to a friendship with Nonku, it's unfortunate it turned out the way that it did. Hence I became friends with LaConco because she accepted me as I am and for who I am. I don't have to be at a certain level of life to be someone's friend or for a person to appreciate me ... I'm not her (Nonku's) friend any more and I'm also not trying to be her friend.”

Watch the full episode below:

