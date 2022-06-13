WATCH | 'We had a miscarriage' — heartbroken Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu tell all

Actors and young couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have revealed they were expecting their first child but unfortunately miscarried at eight weeks.

Taking to their YouTube channel The Ndlovus Uncut, the pair first showed a hidden cam Stephanie had installed wanting to record her husband's reaction to the news, and they were both overjoyed.

Stephanie said out of excitement, she had already started recording her first session/ scan at the doctor's for her husband who couldn't be in with her when she received the bad news. She said she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum.

“She literally did the scan and then she said I'm sorry there's no embryo. She said I should take a moment I did not, I jumped off the bed I did not cry... nothing and I said nope I'm good. What do we do now? That's sort of my coping mechanisms and strategies in life”

She then said the next steps would be that I would have had a D&C which is to go in surgery and sort of clean out the uterus and stuff but because it there was Covid-19 and those risks involved, the gynaecologist recommended that I do the cleaning out at home using the medication.”

She said her husband was traumatised by what he saw her go through two years ago.

“Personally I don't think the gynae did a substantial job in explaining the experience you would have with this medication because I think one would've opted for the D&C regardless of even if its Covid-19 or not, said Hungani.

Watch full video below