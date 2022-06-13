WATCH | RHOD star Mabusi spills the tea about her bae in Nigeria & why she cut Nonku off

Real Housewives of Durban supporting cast member Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme has been candid about her life journey, friendships and maintaining a long distance relationship.

During a recent interview with Lungelo KM on YouTube, Mabusi got real about how technology made dating her Nigerian-based beau easier and about him relocating to Mzansi.

“We're trying but it's hard ... It's a lot of work. You put in more work than a normal relationship.” she said.

Speaking her relationship with Nonku Williams, Mabusi said she had no intentions to pursue a friendship with her.