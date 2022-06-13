×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘We had a miscarriage’ — heartbroken Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu tell-all

13 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Stephanie and Hungani opened up on their YouTube channel that they miscarried two years ago.
Stephanie and Hungani opened up on their YouTube channel that they miscarried two years ago.
Image: Instagram/ Stephanie Ndlovu

Actors and young couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have revealed they were expecting their first child but miscarried at eight weeks.

Taking to their YouTube channel The Ndlovus Uncut, the pair first showed a hidden cam Stephanie had installed to record her husband's reaction to the news, and they were both overjoyed.

Stephanie said out of excitement, she had already started recording her first scan at the doctor for her husband, who couldn't be with her when she received the sad news. She said she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum.

“She literally did the scan and then she said ‘I'm sorry there's no embryo’. She said I should take a moment. I did not. I jumped off the bed. I did not cry, nothing. I said 'Nope I'm good. What do we do now'? That's sort of my coping mechanisms and strategies in life”

She said the next step would be that she would have surgery to clean out her uterus, but “because there is Covid-19 and those risks involved, the gynaecologist recommended that I do the cleaning out at home using medication”.

She said her husband was traumatised by what he saw her go through two years ago.

“Personally I don't think the gynae did a substantial job in explaining the experience you would have with this medication because I think one would've opted for the surgery regardless of Covid-19," said Hungani.

Watch full video below

Lerato Kganyago left her fans shook when she revealed the heartbreaking news last year that she went through another miscarriage.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Metro FM DJ was candid about her devastation.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw I was really big. Then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again. It  was my fourth miscarriage,”  she revealed.

Lerato said she was more than 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child. 

“I think I was three to four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba. Life goes on. This is something I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night, I was looking forward to this pregnancy, I thought this time around I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.

WATCH | Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu reveal their thoughts on divorce

The Ndlovus got candid about what would a divorce look like for them, legally.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Stephanie Ndlovu gushes over her hubby Hungani

"I’ve definitely grown more in love with this guy than I ever thought possible," wrote Stephanie.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Hungani Ndlovu gets candid: ‘We’re about faith, family and building an empire’

"Steph and I are adamant about wanting to have a footprint in the future of our industry."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Hungani and wife Stephanie Ndlovu star in film they co-produced

"So excited to have been part of this amazing project. As both an actor and production company," said Stephanie.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  5. 'If you don't want me I don't want you too' - Zodwa Wabantu responds to being ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech