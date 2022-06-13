WATCH | ‘We had a miscarriage’ — heartbroken Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu tell-all

Actors and young couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have revealed they were expecting their first child but miscarried at eight weeks.

Taking to their YouTube channel The Ndlovus Uncut, the pair first showed a hidden cam Stephanie had installed to record her husband's reaction to the news, and they were both overjoyed.

Stephanie said out of excitement, she had already started recording her first scan at the doctor for her husband, who couldn't be with her when she received the sad news. She said she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum.

“She literally did the scan and then she said ‘I'm sorry there's no embryo’. She said I should take a moment. I did not. I jumped off the bed. I did not cry, nothing. I said 'Nope I'm good. What do we do now'? That's sort of my coping mechanisms and strategies in life”

She said the next step would be that she would have surgery to clean out her uterus, but “because there is Covid-19 and those risks involved, the gynaecologist recommended that I do the cleaning out at home using medication”.

She said her husband was traumatised by what he saw her go through two years ago.

“Personally I don't think the gynae did a substantial job in explaining the experience you would have with this medication because I think one would've opted for the surgery regardless of Covid-19," said Hungani.

Watch full video below