WATCH | ‘We had a miscarriage’ — heartbroken Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu tell-all
Actors and young couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have revealed they were expecting their first child but miscarried at eight weeks.
Taking to their YouTube channel The Ndlovus Uncut, the pair first showed a hidden cam Stephanie had installed to record her husband's reaction to the news, and they were both overjoyed.
Stephanie said out of excitement, she had already started recording her first scan at the doctor for her husband, who couldn't be with her when she received the sad news. She said she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum.
“She literally did the scan and then she said ‘I'm sorry there's no embryo’. She said I should take a moment. I did not. I jumped off the bed. I did not cry, nothing. I said 'Nope I'm good. What do we do now'? That's sort of my coping mechanisms and strategies in life”
She said the next step would be that she would have surgery to clean out her uterus, but “because there is Covid-19 and those risks involved, the gynaecologist recommended that I do the cleaning out at home using medication”.
She said her husband was traumatised by what he saw her go through two years ago.
“Personally I don't think the gynae did a substantial job in explaining the experience you would have with this medication because I think one would've opted for the surgery regardless of Covid-19," said Hungani.
Watch full video below
Lerato Kganyago left her fans shook when she revealed the heartbreaking news last year that she went through another miscarriage.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Metro FM DJ was candid about her devastation.
“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw I was really big. Then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again. It was my fourth miscarriage,” she revealed.
Lerato said she was more than 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child.
“I think I was three to four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba. Life goes on. This is something I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night, I was looking forward to this pregnancy, I thought this time around I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.
