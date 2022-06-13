×

TshisaLIVE

‘What a co-sign’ — Moonchild gets nod from American star Ru Paul

13 June 2022 - 13:45 By Joy Mphande
Moonchild Sanelly gets a co-sign from American drag queen Ru Paul.
Image: SUPPLIED

Moonchild Sanelly is beaming with pride after American drag queen Ru Paul gave her a nod for her latest album, Phases.

The Thunda Thighs hit maker released the 19-track album on June 10 and shared some reactions on her social media platforms.   

After catching wind of Ru Paul sharing the album's Spotify link on the timeline, the star expressed she was excited to see the co-sign.

Wake up y’all boobeams. #phases is loved by magical Ru Paul. Honey what a co-sign. Thank you Ru,” she wrote.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the album, Moonchild told TshisaLIVE the album documented the lockdown experience that was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What inspired my album is definitely everything we were all going through during lockdown, but not necessarily the same thing. The world was shut, but we were being creative and creating an album during that time and literally consistently finding places where we could be inspired even though we were locked in,” she said.

The first side of the album is a journey through the different moods and aspects of her personality. The second side leads into a clubbier amapiano space.

“My music is about the liberation of women in the bedroom, in the boardroom, knowing your power. I need to be heard by a lot of people.

 "With  this album, I’ve managed to piece all the different parts of me together because I’m known for different things in different parts of the world. I think you get to know me better with Phases — all the different sides of me.”

Listen to Moonchild talking about Phases below:

LISTEN | Moonchild Sanelly chats about her new album 'Phases'

"I've shared all pieces of me, all types and styles of me, and the album is not limited to a genre, but I, the person, am the genre."
