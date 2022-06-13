'When I lost Mpura, I lost everything' — manager picks up the pieces

The late amapiano musician Mpura's manager Karabo Pappi Forbes says he lost everything when he lost his best friend.

Mpura, real name Mongezi Stuurman, died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg in August last year while travelling to a gig.

The accident also claimed the lives of rapper Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

Taking to Twitter, Karabo opened up about how picking up the pieces after Mpura's death was hard for him.

“When I lost Mpura, I lost everything. My best friend and my job. Starting all over again from the bottom is painful & hard, but I hope sh*t comes together sooner or later.”

He shared an old clip of them laughing while travelling.