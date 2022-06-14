Kaya FM stays mum on the 'axing' of Thomas and Skhumba by the station
Kaya 959 has neither confirmed nor denied reports that breakfast show hosts veteran radio personality Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana and comedian-turned-radio host Hlophe are leaving the station.
The Sunday World reported that the duo were removed from their breakfast slot by Kaya 959 management.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the station said they would make an announcement when the time is right.
“As a competitive business, we proactively assess our business position from time to time, if our assessments point to any required shifts in the line-up, we will hold engagements with the affected talent, and any announcements to the public will be made when the time is right,” says Kaya959 MD Sibongile Mtyali.
According to one of the sources that spoke to the publication who is allegedly a staffer at the station, they said the pair were removed from the show due to dwindling listenership ratings and lack of advertising.
It's been a year since Thomas and Skhumba took the reins as breakfast show hosts.
In a three-way interview with TshisaLIVE, Skhumba and Thomas were candid about their feelings as they were set to debut last year in May.
Skhumba said he was more excited than nervous about the big day.
“We are worried just like you guys because people are always thinking about how bad this thing can be and not looking at how great this can be. We feel like it's going to be great, that this combo is going to go down in the books of morning shows as one of the greatest on radio. Not on Kaya but on radio. They decided to pair us up and we are going to give the show our very best,” said the comedian.
Thomas explained what will set their new show apart from “typical” breakfast shows on radio.
“A breakfast show is very formulated and you can go through all radio stations — I won't mention names — but everybody talks about the same things, does the same things.
“I'm excited to see how far we can take this because we are not doing a breakfast show, we are doing a morning show, and I think that's going to be the difference in the texture of our show.
