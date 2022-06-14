Kaya FM stays mum on the 'axing' of Thomas and Skhumba by the station

It's been a year since Thomas and Skhumba took the reins as breakfast show hosts.

In a three-way interview with TshisaLIVE, Skhumba and Thomas were candid about their feelings as they were set to debut last year in May.

Skhumba said he was more excited than nervous about the big day.

“We are worried just like you guys because people are always thinking about how bad this thing can be and not looking at how great this can be. We feel like it's going to be great, that this combo is going to go down in the books of morning shows as one of the greatest on radio. Not on Kaya but on radio. They decided to pair us up and we are going to give the show our very best,” said the comedian.

Thomas explained what will set their new show apart from “typical” breakfast shows on radio.

“A breakfast show is very formulated and you can go through all radio stations — I won't mention names — but everybody talks about the same things, does the same things.

“I'm excited to see how far we can take this because we are not doing a breakfast show, we are doing a morning show, and I think that's going to be the difference in the texture of our show.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.