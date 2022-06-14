'Real Housewives of Cape Town' promises to serve opulence and drama

The Real House Wives franchise is expanding and this time the sights are on the Mother City.

Fans of the reality show will enjoy this edition of Real Wives when it premieres on on Mzansi Magic on July 10.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town marks the 17th international version of the franchise and the fourth to be adapted in Africa.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Mzansi Magic, the women who will be part of the show were revealed.

Beverley Steyn — a property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property.

Rushda Moosajee — a personal trainer and online coach, she is the mother of three boys.

Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo — a blogger and momfluencer who is also a successful entrepreneur.

Thato Montse — entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur.

Camilla McDowell — humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper and entrepreneur.

Kutazwa “Rooksy” Gqirana — through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest trends in fashion for men and women

Lulwando “Lue” Tukwayo — a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three. She's also a chartered accountant and has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.

“This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come. As a channel, keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and this is evidence of that,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Real Housewives of Cape Town on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), Sunday, July 10 at 7pm.