Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day

Model and media personality Refilwe Modiselle refuses to be given recognition only on Albinism Awareness Day when she is more than that.

The actress said this was why she had turned down interviews requested by the media.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the actress said the whole thing could miss her.

“I've had numerous requests for interviews on Albinism Awareness Day and I'm going to keep declining them. After all these years you can't respect me for my accomplishments and the work I've done that the only time you see relevance is on that specific day. Miss me please.”

In her mentions, one follower empathised with the star, saying her name should be remembered for other things because she has put in the work.

“I hear this. Also kunini ukhona hereby the industry sis' Refilwe. Your name deserves to not only be remembered on days such as these. There are many avenues and places it can be called in. I actually felt your exhaustion in this tweet.”