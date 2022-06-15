×

TshisaLIVE

Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day

“I've had numerous requests for interviews on Albinism Awareness Aay and I'm going to keep declining them.”

15 June 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Refilwe Modiselle is uninterested in doing interviews were she is the focus only on Albinism Awareness day.
Refilwe Modiselle is uninterested in doing interviews were she is the focus only on Albinism Awareness day.
Image: Via Instagram

Model and media personality Refilwe Modiselle refuses to be given recognition only on Albinism Awareness Day when she is more than that.

The actress said this was why she had turned down interviews requested by the media.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the actress said the whole thing could miss her.

“I've had numerous requests for interviews on Albinism Awareness Day and I'm going to keep declining them. After all these years you can't respect me for my accomplishments and the work I've done that the only time you see relevance is on that specific day. Miss me please.”

In her mentions, one follower empathised with the star, saying her name should be remembered for other things because she has put in the work. 

“I hear this. Also kunini ukhona hereby the industry sis' Refilwe. Your name deserves to not only be remembered on days such as these. There are many avenues and places it can be called in. I actually felt your exhaustion in this tweet.”

She's made her mark as SA's first successful model living with albinism, an actress and activist. Throughout Refilwe Modiselle's journey she's collected accolades while taking notable strides.

“I understood my purpose at an early age where I could make sense of the impact I was making through the work and things I was accomplishing. Being able to sit down with people who are sound in mind and spirit can also help you discern your life's mission,” she told TshisaLIVE.

After the internet was abuzz with conversations about the LGBTQI+ community in early 2021, the actress said she could relate to the plight of the community with her own experiences of discrimination.

“In 2022 when society is meant to be a lot more progressive we have to deal with homophobes. It's not fair and  it's not right. A fight I can relate to somehow, as a person living with albinism, I understand the pain to always have to 'educate' society repeatedly. It's tiring.”

