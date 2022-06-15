'How To Ruin Christmas' returns, with third season titled 'The Baby Shower'
Netflix's SA original series How To Ruin Christmas is set to return with a third instalment called The Baby Shower.
Production has started and it is set to be another jam-packed and drama-filled season of the show.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE it was revealed Denise Zimba will be joining the cast.
She will play Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen who brings more chaos to an already imploding baby shower.
“The Baby Shower. After two chaotic, hilarious and drama-filled Christmases, the Sellos and Twalas reunite to celebrate the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy. The stage is set for a showdown between the two families with a healthy number of mishaps, saucy secrets and yes, succulent too,” read the statement.
The star-studded cast of the previous series — Clementine Mosimane ,Charmaine Mtinta, Rami Chuene, Desmond Dube, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Trevor Gumbi and Thando Thabethe — are set to return. Completing the list of the romcom cast some of Mzansi's faves — Sandile Mahlangu, Saint Seseli, Swankie Mafoko and Lethabo Bereng — also make a comeback for this new series.
The first season followed the life of extravagant Tumi Sello, who returned home and managed to ruin her sister's wedding plans. She was then tasked to fix her mistakes before it was too late.
The series that followed was the family sharing Christmas for the second time and it was celebrated by the Sello and Twala families, which saw them deal with the death of the latter family’s matriarch.
The third time around, nothing less than drama is expected from both the Twalas and the Sellos.
How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower will air later on in the year.
