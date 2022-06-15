'How To Ruin Christmas' returns, with third season titled 'The Baby Shower'

Netflix's SA original series How To Ruin Christmas is set to return with a third instalment called The Baby Shower.

Production has started and it is set to be another jam-packed and drama-filled season of the show.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE it was revealed Denise Zimba will be joining the cast.

She will play Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen who brings more chaos to an already imploding baby shower.

“The Baby Shower. After two chaotic, hilarious and drama-filled Christmases, the Sellos and Twalas reunite to celebrate the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy. The stage is set for a showdown between the two families with a healthy number of mishaps, saucy secrets and yes, succulent too,” read the statement.