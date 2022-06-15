‘I am scarred and traumatised for life’ — Ntsiki Mazwai on comedy roast she will never forget

In her mentions her followers years later still support the poet after she was literally the focus of the roast.

“People who hate themselves always find a way to project their self-hate onto others. Roasts are held in good spirits. That was a travesty forged to convey toxic/hateful personal feelings.”

Out of the panelists, Skhumba, went in the hardest. During his pre-show interview, Skhumba made it clear he was not going to stick to the script.

“Tactics for Skhumba? Those things don’t really work for me. I’m a straightforward guy; I’m just going to speak my mind. I don’t like planning; I don’t like rehearsing. When I rehearse, I’m s*it on stage,” he said before the show.

Comedy Central has welcomed Khanyi Mbau as the all-new Roastee of The Roast.

The media personality and actress, who was a panelist in the 2014 Roast with Kenny Kunene, makes a comeback as the first black female to be roasted.

“To be the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central in the world feels amazing. Do you know how many balls we've had on this platform? It was getting rather sweaty. Let's put some tits on this and make it bounce. Right?” she said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.