×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘Skeem Saam’ fans can't get enough of Lehasa and Pretty’s love

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
15 June 2022 - 13:00
Lehasa and Pretty's relationship in 'Skeem Saam' has viewers in their feels.
Lehasa and Pretty's relationship in 'Skeem Saam' has viewers in their feels.
Image: Facebook/Skeem Saam

SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam has been trending thanks to the resurrection of Lehasa and Pretty's relationship that has left viewers in their feels over their chemistry and low-key forbidden love.

Tweeps were quick to christen the couple #PreHasa after Lehasa — who is engaged to Khwezi and is supposed to be preparing for his “I do” day — realised he was still in love with Pretty and wanted to fight for their love.

Lehasa made his way to his sworn enemy and Pretty's mother Mantuli's house to ask for a second chance with Pretty, only to find that Pretty also still had feelings for him.

While the reunion and reignited love got an immediate “Yasss” from viewers, it throws the pair into a chaotic situation, because Lehasa now has to find a way to get out of his commitment to Khwezi. However, Khwezi knows details about Lehasa's underhand dealings and criminal activities, which makes the situation tricky because she has blackmail ammunition.

Meanwhile, Pretty has her work cut out for her because her entire family loathe Lehasa for different and valid reasons, which means their love is forbidden as far as Mantuli is concerned.

Tweeps don't care much for the drama around the couple though. They've expressed how they are invested in the couple because of the chemistry they share and how their scenes always leave them giddy and wishing they had the same love.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE:

IN MEMES | Lehasa’s face when he saw Fanie’s lawyer left fans in stitches!

Lehasa knows he's seen Fanie's so-called lawyer before.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Lehasa has declared war but will he withstand Lelo’s wrath? — fans ask

Skeem Saam is clearly heading towards a fiery storyline!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cedric Fourie advises young people not to 'gamble' with their careers

Cedric Fourie wants to leave the world a better place
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

SNAPS | Here’s why Mzansi thinks Cedric Fourie is 'hot property'

Actor Cedric Fourie is sizzling hotttt!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  4. Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...