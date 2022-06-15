×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Sello Maake kaNcube honoured as one of the 50 icons from Soweto

“This campaign is unique because it covers much more than the few social ills that the youth and our communities are exposed to in general.”

15 June 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The actor said he embraces the honour given to him and he carries the title with grace.
The actor said he embraces the honour given to him and he carries the title with grace.
Image: Instagram/ Sello Maake kaNcube

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has expressed his gratitude at being honoured in his hometown Soweto, saying it is heart-warming.

Sakhumzi Holdings has embarked on a campaign to celebrate and honour 50 Soweto icons and the actor is one of them.

Taking to Instagram, Sello shared a snap of the day he was honoured — Thursday June 2.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello says he celebrates the founder of Sakhumzi Restaurant who took time to make this happen and celebrate icons while they are still alive.

“We watch with sadness when people are always celebrated for their work upon their passing. I actually celebrate the likes of Sakhumzi Maqubela, who as an Icon himself, took the time to appreciate and recognise the little that one does to make a difference. This day felt so much better than most of the recognitions I have received because it was at home.

“The fact that we started at Orlando High School brought out that little boy in me who was once as ambitious and in a hurry to make it in the world.”

The 62-year-old has been in the industry for four decades, but it's the titles he's had to get used to.

“I didn't think of myself as an Icon or let alone a celebrity until I had to make peace with the life and path that God has chosen for me. To not consider yourself an Icon when people perceive you as one gives a negative impression that you are somewhat ungrateful.

“I embrace the honour bestowed upon me and I carry the title with grace, my life is not only mine but I represent my family and those who believe and support my craft. Many call them fans and I simply call them people who believed and still choose to believe in me to this day.

“This campaign is unique because it covers much more than the few social ills that the youth and our communities are exposed to in general.

“This initiative aims to raise awareness about the danger of drugs in the community of Soweto and in schools in particular, gender-based violence, bullying and teenage pregnancy.

“Our approach is to tackle these issues from high school levels so these girls and boys grow up knowing that they should not condone GBV regardless of the nature of their surroundings.

“We are going to be using the power that the 50 icons have as a collective to execute one of the biggest campaigns SA has ever seen and this will be guided by our individual beliefs and our commitment to make a difference in Soweto.”

MORE:

‘Let love be fashionable again’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his wife

"There is no shame in being known for being that one man who truly loves his wife."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sello Maake Ka Ncube: I’ve been married before, but this time I chose well

Having found what he believes is true love in his 60s, Sello Maake kaNcube has gushed about his woman
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

‘Against all odds’ — Sello Maake Ka Ncube and wife Pearl celebrate their first anniversary

"Since I laid eyes on Sello, I knew he was my husband from day one," Pearl shared.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

'Please allow me to vent' — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube spills bottled post-divorce feelings

"I'm doing this for my humanity and to reclaim my dignity! My children have watched me roll over and play dead because people threatened to take my ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  4. Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...