Sello Maake kaNcube honoured as one of the 50 icons from Soweto

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has expressed his gratitude at being honoured in his hometown Soweto, saying it is heart-warming.

Sakhumzi Holdings has embarked on a campaign to celebrate and honour 50 Soweto icons and the actor is one of them.

Taking to Instagram, Sello shared a snap of the day he was honoured — Thursday June 2.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello says he celebrates the founder of Sakhumzi Restaurant who took time to make this happen and celebrate icons while they are still alive.

“We watch with sadness when people are always celebrated for their work upon their passing. I actually celebrate the likes of Sakhumzi Maqubela, who as an Icon himself, took the time to appreciate and recognise the little that one does to make a difference. This day felt so much better than most of the recognitions I have received because it was at home.

“The fact that we started at Orlando High School brought out that little boy in me who was once as ambitious and in a hurry to make it in the world.”

The 62-year-old has been in the industry for four decades, but it's the titles he's had to get used to.