Sello Maake kaNcube honoured as one of the 50 icons from Soweto
“This campaign is unique because it covers much more than the few social ills that the youth and our communities are exposed to in general.”
Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has expressed his gratitude at being honoured in his hometown Soweto, saying it is heart-warming.
Sakhumzi Holdings has embarked on a campaign to celebrate and honour 50 Soweto icons and the actor is one of them.
Taking to Instagram, Sello shared a snap of the day he was honoured — Thursday June 2.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello says he celebrates the founder of Sakhumzi Restaurant who took time to make this happen and celebrate icons while they are still alive.
“We watch with sadness when people are always celebrated for their work upon their passing. I actually celebrate the likes of Sakhumzi Maqubela, who as an Icon himself, took the time to appreciate and recognise the little that one does to make a difference. This day felt so much better than most of the recognitions I have received because it was at home.
“The fact that we started at Orlando High School brought out that little boy in me who was once as ambitious and in a hurry to make it in the world.”
The 62-year-old has been in the industry for four decades, but it's the titles he's had to get used to.
“I didn't think of myself as an Icon or let alone a celebrity until I had to make peace with the life and path that God has chosen for me. To not consider yourself an Icon when people perceive you as one gives a negative impression that you are somewhat ungrateful.
“I embrace the honour bestowed upon me and I carry the title with grace, my life is not only mine but I represent my family and those who believe and support my craft. Many call them fans and I simply call them people who believed and still choose to believe in me to this day.
“This campaign is unique because it covers much more than the few social ills that the youth and our communities are exposed to in general.
“This initiative aims to raise awareness about the danger of drugs in the community of Soweto and in schools in particular, gender-based violence, bullying and teenage pregnancy.
“Our approach is to tackle these issues from high school levels so these girls and boys grow up knowing that they should not condone GBV regardless of the nature of their surroundings.
“We are going to be using the power that the 50 icons have as a collective to execute one of the biggest campaigns SA has ever seen and this will be guided by our individual beliefs and our commitment to make a difference in Soweto.”
