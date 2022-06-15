×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Spicy exchange! Inside DJ Maphorisa and Slik Talk’s war of words

15 June 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Maphorisa said YouTuber Slik Talk was disrespecting him by calling him ugly.
DJ Maphorisa said YouTuber Slik Talk was disrespecting him by calling him ugly.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Tsheko Kabasia

There was a time when celebs used to ignore YouTuber Slik Talk, but music producer DJ Maphorisa's clapback at the filter-free vlogger has proved that's not the case any more.

Slik took a jab at Maphorisa as he always does with celebs on his channel. This time he was replying to DJ Maphorisa who put him on blast on his IG live.

“He’s ugly and he’s been ugly his whole life. So you can clearly tell that he only got girls after high school ... He had to do his DJ thing cause nobody liked him,” Slik Talk said about Maphorisa.

In response, Maphorisa clicked his tongue several times, telling Slik Talk to stop disrespecting him.

“Are you crazy? This motherf*****. The audacity. He’s busy talking about I’m ugly, you’re disrespecting me,” Maphorisa said.

However, that didn't stop Slik Talk, who once again took to YouTube to raise the bar on his jabs and kept hurling insults at Maphorisa.

Just last week, rapper Reason (also known as Sizwe Alakine) hit back at the content creator in a parody video in which he mocked his squeaky voice.

The rapper took to Twitter and uploaded a video of him imitating the way Slik Talk sounds when he speaks in his YouTube videos.

In the clip he mentioned how he had made a name in amapiano and SA hip-hop.  

“What a f**king phenomenal artist, he just came back out of nowhere f**king sh*t up, doing phenomenal sh*t with other great artists, f**king up piano, f**king up the hip-hop.”

Cassper Nyovest said he was over getting aggrieved by Slik Talk making comments about him.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM, Cassper responded to the YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments when the YouTuber had a go at the rapper for not inviting Sol Phenduka for his big celebrity boxing match in Sun City.

“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me, he just became a comedian, because after meeting him and interacting with him I realised he's not who plays on the internet.”

MORE:

WATCH | LOL! Rapper Reason channels his 'inner' Slik Talk

Rapper Reason left tweeps rolling on the floor with laughter when he created a video of his version of what Slik Talk would say if he were to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mihlali Ndamase reacts to tweeps slamming her for posting Bonang

"I even post memes of myself."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Slik Talk over Mihlali outburst

"My problem with men when they podcast is that the only content they have is to degrade women."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Cut the crap! Slik Talk trolls Cassper for not sticking to his word

"Put your ego to the side and take your L. People are gonna respect your more if you are gonna take your L and keep it moving."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  4. Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...