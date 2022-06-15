Spicy exchange! Inside DJ Maphorisa and Slik Talk’s war of words

There was a time when celebs used to ignore YouTuber Slik Talk, but music producer DJ Maphorisa's clapback at the filter-free vlogger has proved that's not the case any more.

Slik took a jab at Maphorisa as he always does with celebs on his channel. This time he was replying to DJ Maphorisa who put him on blast on his IG live.

“He’s ugly and he’s been ugly his whole life. So you can clearly tell that he only got girls after high school ... He had to do his DJ thing cause nobody liked him,” Slik Talk said about Maphorisa.

In response, Maphorisa clicked his tongue several times, telling Slik Talk to stop disrespecting him.

“Are you crazy? This motherf*****. The audacity. He’s busy talking about I’m ugly, you’re disrespecting me,” Maphorisa said.

However, that didn't stop Slik Talk, who once again took to YouTube to raise the bar on his jabs and kept hurling insults at Maphorisa.

Just last week, rapper Reason (also known as Sizwe Alakine) hit back at the content creator in a parody video in which he mocked his squeaky voice.

The rapper took to Twitter and uploaded a video of him imitating the way Slik Talk sounds when he speaks in his YouTube videos.

In the clip he mentioned how he had made a name in amapiano and SA hip-hop.

“What a f**king phenomenal artist, he just came back out of nowhere f**king sh*t up, doing phenomenal sh*t with other great artists, f**king up piano, f**king up the hip-hop.”

Cassper Nyovest said he was over getting aggrieved by Slik Talk making comments about him.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM, Cassper responded to the YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments when the YouTuber had a go at the rapper for not inviting Sol Phenduka for his big celebrity boxing match in Sun City.

“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me, he just became a comedian, because after meeting him and interacting with him I realised he's not who plays on the internet.”