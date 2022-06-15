Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's beauty

Singer Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede, née Khumalo, has tweeps confused after she posted a picture of defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Since the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed, the singer has been sharing cryptic content on her social platforms.

Zandie took to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, sharing an image of the advocate and gushing over her beauty.

“The Zulu nation. Oh Lord, my bizo is so beautiful, she looks like she’s about to sing Ikhwela,” she wrote.