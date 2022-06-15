×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's beauty

15 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Zandie Gumede has ledt tweeps confused with her cryptic post after the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed.
Zandie Gumede has ledt tweeps confused with her cryptic post after the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed.
Image: Instagram/ Zandie Gumede

Singer Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede, née Khumalo, has tweeps confused after she posted a picture of defence advocate Zandile Mshololo. 

Since the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed, the singer has been sharing cryptic content on her social platforms. 

Zandie took to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, sharing an image of the advocate and gushing over her beauty. 

The Zulu nation. Oh Lord, my bizo is so beautiful, she looks like she’s about to sing Ikhwela,” she wrote. 

This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the second docket in the trial — implicating Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggy Phiri — had no merit. 

The high court in Pretoria granted Mshololo's request to postpone the trial so she can study the contents of the second docket.

While tweeps were dumbfounded about the reason behind Zandie's post, many were quick to draw conclusions, speculating that the post could be a sign of things getting fishy behind the scenes. 

Read the Twitter posts below:

The case was postponed to July 12 for heads of arguments on the second docket and the trial itself was postponed to September 5.

MORE:

'Docket accusing Kelly not official document': Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The second docket, which accuses singer Kelly Khumalo and those who were with her in the house where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead, was only an internal ...
News
1 day ago

Suspects or witnesses? — Defence wants answers on the status of Kelly Khumalo and others in Meyiwa case

Defence counsels for the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday told the high court in Pretoria they want the director of public ...
News
17 hours ago

Zandie's scathing 'divorce' from her sister Kelly Khumalo in 5 fire quotes

Zandie Khumalo claims that Kelly needs help and is toxic
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  4. Funeral for Joe Kazadi's brother Christian will finally be held, several weeks ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...