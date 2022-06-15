Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's beauty
Singer Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede, née Khumalo, has tweeps confused after she posted a picture of defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.
Since the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed, the singer has been sharing cryptic content on her social platforms.
Zandie took to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, sharing an image of the advocate and gushing over her beauty.
“The Zulu nation. Oh Lord, my bizo is so beautiful, she looks like she’s about to sing Ikhwela,” she wrote.
This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the second docket in the trial — implicating Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggy Phiri — had no merit.
The high court in Pretoria granted Mshololo's request to postpone the trial so she can study the contents of the second docket.
While tweeps were dumbfounded about the reason behind Zandie's post, many were quick to draw conclusions, speculating that the post could be a sign of things getting fishy behind the scenes.
Read the Twitter posts below:
#SenzoMeyiwatrial let me leave it here! What's going on guys, zandile Khumalo posted Adv Mshololo on Instagram izolo. pic.twitter.com/1yLH4yto90— Sma ☕ ☕ (@SmangieSurprise) June 14, 2022
What is Zandile Khumalo aiming to achieve by posting Adv. Mshololo on her IG acoount? She is making it easier for some of us to really believe they bribed the advocate #SenzoMeyiwatrial— 🌍✊🏾Gusheshe🚗 (@Nthabi_moka2) June 14, 2022
Why Zandie , Kelly Khumalo’s sister posted Adv Mshololo???— champagnepapi (@CiAr54218059) June 14, 2022
All of the sudden Adv Mshololo is against Adv Teffo and The judge is siding her!! There’s something fishy #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/FYm63A158w
I don't know hey but Adv Mshololo is now giving bad vibes especially after Zandile Khumalo posted her and how she has been towards Adv Teffo. Something is going on and it's not good #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa— Tšhegofatšo 📿📿🐾 (@MaabuleM) June 14, 2022
The case was postponed to July 12 for heads of arguments on the second docket and the trial itself was postponed to September 5.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.