Here's how TikTok has given SA youth platform to shine and redefine careers

In a country where unemployment has skyrocketed especially among the youth, this Youth Day TikTok has identified its users that are making major strides on the platform and have made a success of themselves by using the app.

TikTok is a short-form video-sharing app that enables users to share their lip-syncs, sketches, parodies and personal stories with sound bites or audio clips.

From ditching their nine-to-five jobs for content creation on the app to instant fame and business wit. Here are five content creators whose rise to popularity and business and tech savvy have caught the eye of the short-form video hosting service.

Chad Jones

Any trend or dance challenge that you can possible think of, Chad has done. Chad started by creating and choreographing amapiano dance videos with his family and, later, joined local dance TV show Dance Yodumo.