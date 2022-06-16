'Look for the out of the box experiences' — SA celebs share their Youth Day messages

Youth Day commemorates the Soweto youth uprising of June 16 1976 and we had some of our celebrities who've had an impact on young lives share some messages to the young and how they can tackle today's world head-on.

Oratile Masedi aka Coachella Randy

“Authenticity is important. Nothing beats that if you know what you are about, what you want to achieve, what separates you from everyone else. It matters if you want to last longer. ”