'Look for the out of the box experiences' — SA celebs share their Youth Day messages
Youth Day commemorates the Soweto youth uprising of June 16 1976 and we had some of our celebrities who've had an impact on young lives share some messages to the young and how they can tackle today's world head-on.
Oratile Masedi aka Coachella Randy
“Authenticity is important. Nothing beats that if you know what you are about, what you want to achieve, what separates you from everyone else. It matters if you want to last longer. ”
Lasizwe Dambuza
“Our time is now. There are so many things now happening for the youth. There's so many platforms where you can shine, where you can really figure out what you want to do ... stop looking for the conventional way and look for the out of the box experiences because that's where the money is.”
Zanele Potelwa
“To the youth of today, the dream chasers, the move makers, the generation that’s about making things happen — we are powerful beyond measure! Let’s stay the course and keep taking things into our hands as much and as far as we possibly can.
“Tomorrow belongs to us and while sometimes it may seem like the statistics are against us, we are the generation that will succeed against all odds. There is victory in our tomorrow!”
DJ Sabby
“The history behind June 16 is such a solid moment in our history that we can't ignore and dilute the strength and dedication the youth of that era had towards their liberation for a better SA.
“I think the challenges that young people face in SA today are far too big to ignore that it’s hard being young in SA right now. Everything has become expensive, jobs require years of experience that one doesn't always have, getting an education is expensive and corruption means many are consistently stealing from the youth. That said, my message to youth is that the future belongs to the young. Keep pushing and keep fighting to make this country everything you dream it to be.”
Carol Ofori
“I just want to encourage the youth of Mzansi to keep being strong, keep being resilient and keep believing in SA and fighting for your rights and for what you deserve. Just keep the love for Mzansi going.”
