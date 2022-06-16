Mapula Mafole talks about life after 'Rhythm City', battling depression and her new role

When the opportunity came to star in Season 3 of Unmarried that airs on 1 Magic Mapula Mafole grabbed it with both hands .

Not only did she feel she was ready to showcase her range as an actress but she had put in the work to perfect her skill after her departure from Rhythm City.

Though many South Africans got to know the actress on Rhythm City, she had starred in many roles before.

“My very first acting gig was Intersexions, I think it was Intersexions 2, way back in 2012, and I had a cameo role. The character’s name was Beauty. It was exciting because I was still in school.”

Added to her CV were productions like Z'bondiwe and Saint and Sinners.

“They weren’t really big roles. Then I had a part in Generations: The Legacy just after they changed it to the Legacy, I think that’s were people started to recognise me more and then from there, I got a call that they like to see me at Rhythm City.”

Now Mapula plays Rea on Unmarried Season 3 as a lead alongside Khanya Mkangisa and Florence Mokgatsi.