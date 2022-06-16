Vovo aims to inspire and motivate with 'Short & Sweet' reality show
Social media superstar Vuyokazi “Vovo” Nguqu is beaming with pride after bagging a reality show Short & Sweet.
Short & Sweet, set in Nquthu, Port Shepstone, and Cape Town, will debut on Mzansi Magic on July 7 and will feature aspiring taxi boss Thandazani Khubheka and family heir Sikhumbuzo “Shota” Mkhize, who wants to bring his fractured polygamous kin back together.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vovo said she hoped the show would help change the narrative for dwarfs or “little people”.
“I want to motivate and inspire people that are short. People should know there are people who are short. People must respect us,” she said.
The show would help bring more respect for herself and people like her in society.
“The show will bring change for little people. Some people are even afraid to walk around with their children because of their condition. It's going to help us to show there are people like us. I'm a normal person, it's just about the height. We are human beings and people must respect us.”
While Vovo has acquired fame and is celebrated, she hopes to one day have people do the same for people like her and stop treating them abnormally.
“My mom wanted a child and she got me, God gave me to her. When you tell God you want a child, he gives you a child. It's a blessing. It's not about whether they are short or tall, you don't know what to expect. You can't change. It's not a disease to be short because that's how God created you.”
