TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy Central roast

The reality TV star and actress says she knows exactly which jibes will be thrown at her when celebrities roast her.

16 June 2022 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and TshiaLIVE

She's known for leaving a man in Dubai, extravagant outfits and ostentatious eyelashes.  However, Khanyi Mbau isn't betting on any of these traits playing a big role in her Comedy Central.

The media personality and actress, who was a panellist in the 2014 roast with Kenny Kunene, makes a comeback as the first black woman to be roasted.

She sat down with TshisaLIVE's Joy Mphande to talk about what she expects from the roast. 

“I can tell you what they're going to make jokes about. I know what they're going to make jokes about. Obviously, it's about the skin,” she said. 

Mbau is known for having used skin-lightening products over the years.

Khanyi Mbau 'excited' to be the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central

"I wouldn't want to see Somizi on it, because I know he's pissed off at me at the moment. He's not talking to me for some odd reason..." said Khanyi ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘I am scarred and traumatised for life’ — Ntsiki Mazwai on comedy roast she will never forget

"I just think wooooooo you just wanna humiliate me akere."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

“The roast in SA is like getting your name put in the hall of fame ... As much as people look at [it] as insults, people are just braaing you and crucifying you on stage. No, South Africans, we insult you to praise you. We even say 'shame' when we're happy for you. Shame usually in English is a sad word, but for us 'shame' is like, 'I feel you',” she said. 

She also explained why she would not want long-time friend Somizi Mhlongo and actress Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast.

