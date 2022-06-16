WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy Central roast

She's known for leaving a man in Dubai, extravagant outfits and ostentatious eyelashes. However, Khanyi Mbau isn't betting on any of these traits playing a big role in her Comedy Central.

The media personality and actress, who was a panellist in the 2014 roast with Kenny Kunene, makes a comeback as the first black woman to be roasted.

She sat down with TshisaLIVE's Joy Mphande to talk about what she expects from the roast.

“I can tell you what they're going to make jokes about. I know what they're going to make jokes about. Obviously, it's about the skin,” she said.

Mbau is known for having used skin-lightening products over the years.