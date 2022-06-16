Zodwa Wabantu responds to claims she 'swindled' event planners out of money

Zodwa says she's not ashamed of accepting her fate and reality that there will be times were she pitches and times when she'll be a no-show because of her ancestral journey.

Two event planners have accused reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu of being a con artist after the star was a no-show at their gigs and failed to refund their payments...