Zodwa Wabantu responds to claims she 'swindled' event planners out of money
Zodwa says she's not ashamed of accepting her fate and reality that there will be times were she pitches and times when she'll be a no-show because of her ancestral journey.
16 June 2022 - 10:00
Two event planners have accused reality TV star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu of being a con artist after the star was a no-show at their gigs and failed to refund their payments...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.